Who are the all-time best players from Cuba?
In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, MLB.com presented a series of roundtables, debating the best players from various Latin American countries. Our final installment is Cuba. Alyson Footer, moderator/editor: This should be a great debate, given all of the talent that has come from Cuba, and Cuban-born players, over time....
Mariners vs. Astros schedule: Complete dates, times, TV channels for 2022 ALDS games
The Mariners squeaked by the Blue Jays with a historic comeback in the wild card round, but things aren't getting any easier for Scott Servais' crew. The Mariners will now face the No. 1 team in the American League, the Astros, who dominated them in the regular season. The Astros won the season series 12-7, including six of their last seven meetings. This series features two of the best defensive teams in MLB, with the Astros sitting at third in defensive efficiency at .719 and the Mariners (a rather distant) fourth at .710.
Mariners and Astros Don't Like Each Other; Now They'll Play for a Spot in the ALCS
TORONTO — After colorfully lauding his Mariners for their resiliency and their ability to rally from a seven-run deficit in Saturday's preposterous 10-9 win over the Blue Jays, and just before Champagne would explode all over the visitors' clubhouse of the Rogers Centre to celebrate a wild-card series victory, manager Scott Servais briefly mentioned the road ahead.
Yanks take Game 1 as Cole feeds off Bronx energy
NEW YORK -- The ovation came in loud and strong, rolling in waves through Yankee Stadium’s faraway decks and accompanying Gerrit Cole for his journey toward the first-base dugout. After three years in pinstripes, finally hearing the cheers of a home playoff crowd, he reached for the bill of his cap and doffed it ever-so-slightly. He had done his job, and done it well.
Guardians return to Yankee Stadium for 1st time since April fan incident
NEW YORK -- The last time the Guardians were at Yankee Stadium, chaos broke out in the outfield. It was April 23, and Cleveland carried a one-run lead into the ninth inning. Fans in the left-center-field seats made comments that caught the attention of all three Guardians outfielders. Right fielder Oscar Mercado started yelling up into the stands before center fielder Myles Straw climbed the wall to continue the verbal battle. The game ended with trash getting thrown onto the warning track in right field near Mercado, which prompted Straw to express his frustration with the fans in his postgame interviews.
Blakely, healthy, among Angels prospects in the AFL
Werner Blakely’s first season of affiliate ball in the Angels’ system was interrupted twice by injury and saw the 20-year-old shift over to third base, a relatively new position. Despite the stumbling blocks, Blakely, who played just 55 games for Single-A Inland Empire, earned a call to join...
