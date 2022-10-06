Read full article on original website
Thai nursery massacre unfolded over three hours of horror
THA UTHAI, Thailand, Oct 12 (Reuters) - In the days before he killed 36 people, including 22 children stabbed as they slept, the former police sergeant behind Thailand's worst massacre was firing guns in his back yard.
US team discusses help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops
US officials on Wednesday held talks in Haiti on requests for international intervention to combat spiraling insecurity but President Joe Biden's administration indicated reluctance over sending US troops. The US team will "talk about the request that was put forward by the prime minister and ensure that we are engaging actively with all sectors of Haitian society to make sure that the international community is responding to the needs of Haiti," another US official told reporters on customary condition of anonymity.
Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders.
West plans more arms for 'brave' Ukraine as sirens sound again
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, especially air defences after Russia launched its most intense missile strikes since the war began.
