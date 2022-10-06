ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US team discusses help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops

US officials on Wednesday held talks in Haiti on requests for international intervention to combat spiraling insecurity but President Joe Biden's administration indicated reluctance over sending US troops. The US team will "talk about the request that was put forward by the prime minister and ensure that we are engaging actively with all sectors of Haitian society to make sure that the international community is responding to the needs of Haiti," another US official told reporters on customary condition of anonymity.
The Turkish Way – Doug French

The Wall Street Journal reported on September 22 that Turkey’s central bank cut that country’s benchmark interest rate to 12 percent from 13 percent, pushing the Turkish lira lower as much as 0.4 percent against the dollar to a new record low after the decision. One US dollar recently bought 18.3866 lira.
