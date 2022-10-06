“If you have a drill for me, let me know,” Baker Mayfield sarcastically shuts down reporter for asking questions at the Panther practice session

Read full article on original website
Mark Eaches
6d ago
Cleveland Fans tried to tell you, but nobody wanted to believe, the guys is not a starting quality qb, he blames everyone else for his downfalls and has no leadership ability.
Uncle Meanie
6d ago
reporters are ridiculous, but humility and understanding of performance would go a long way for Baker. but he's too hard headed and will likely be out of the league in two years.
J-DAWG
6d ago
my exact thought too..... Baker Mayfield is an inconsistent Qb, and no team wants a BUM like him that has more interceptions than touchdowns.
