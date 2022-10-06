ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nobelist Annie Ernaux draws hundreds to New York bookstore

NEW YORK (AP) — Since Annie Ernaux won the Nobel literature prize last week, the French author’s books have gained enough new admirers that many titles are out of stock on Amazon.com and at physical bookstores, some unavailable for a month or more. But at Albertine Books on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, her appearance Monday night felt less like an introduction than a gathering of old friends, French and American alike.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDIO-TV

Pope marks 60th anniversary of Second Vatican Council

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is commemorating the 60th anniversary of the opening of the Second Vatican Council, the landmark meetings that brought the 2,000-year-old Catholic Church into the modern era, amid continued disagreement about what the council taught that divides the faithful today. Francis is celebrating a Mass...
RELIGION

