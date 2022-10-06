ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stat Nerd Thursday: Aging Allen Robinson, George Pickens hype & Colts/Broncos preview

By Matt Harmon,Dalton Del Don, Yahoo Sports
 6 days ago
Matt Harmon is joined by Dalton Del Don for their weekly Stat Nerd Thursday episode. This week, the guys break down the terrible offenses in Carolina, Los Angeles (Rams) and Indianapolis.

Don’t worry, they also highlight some of the (surprisingly) good fantasy offenses in Atlanta and Seattle, and provide a preview of Thursday night’s game between the Broncos and Colts.

03:20 NEWS / Dak Prescott out at least one more week

08:00 NEWS / WSH RB Brian Robinson returns to practice

10:00 NEWS / WR Cole Beasley retires

12:05 Gabe Davis

13:45 “The Cardio Club” - Bottom 5 in targets per routes run

15:20 Dalton’s bad preseason takes on WRs

24:15 Allen Robinson

26:50 Breece Hall

28:15 Geno Smith

32:40 Falcons offense

37:00 Diontae Johnson & George Pickens

42:05 Terry McLaurin & Jahan Dotson

44:45 Rams offense

51:15 TNF Colts at Broncos preview

Tyreek Hill seen in walking boot after Dolphins' loss to Jets

Losing 40-17 to the New York Jets was rough enough for the Miami Dolphins, but a Tyreek Hill injury could make it an abject disaster. The Dolphins' All-Pro wide receiver was seen in a walking boot on his left foot following the blowout loss on Sunday, though he reportedly told the media he's feeling fine. Miami head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters the injury occurred late in the game:
To this point, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have looked well short of their Super Bowl expectations

Your browser does not support iframes. The current iteration of the Green Bay Packers is not to be feared. The Packers entered the season as Super Bowl contenders with what appeared to be a strong defensive roster and an offense still led by Aaron Rodgers. Instead, they just look like a competitive team instead of one that has a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy.
Ekeler's Edge: Recapping a big week for RBs

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Los Angeles Chargers RB Austin Ekeler and Matt Harmon reflect on the week that was in fantasy football, specifically highlighting some huge games from Austin and other running backs around the league. The guys talk about Nick Chubb’s big performance, Josh...
From Matt Rhule flop to missing on Matthew Stafford, Panthers' David Tepper is paying hefty price for lessons in NFL ownership

In the first year of his sole ownership of an NFL franchise, David Tepper was in the backseat of an automobile heading south on a freeway from Charlotte, North Carolina. In his hands, the hedge fund multibillionaire and Carolina Panthers owner held a diagram laying out a proposed $800 million dollar practice complex and team headquarters in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Tepper's lips: The grandiose future of his NFL dream, which he'd been hunting since becoming a minority owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2009.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa to return to practice Wednesday

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will take a small step Wednesday toward returning to football. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tagovailoa, who has been in the concussion protocol since Sept. 29, will return to practice in a limited capacity, though he will not play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
