🌊 Lido Floods Layer 2s with Staked ETH After Launching Incentives Program
Hello Defiers! Here’s what we’re covering today:. 👀 Defiant Premium Story for Paid Subscribers (📜Scroll to the end!) 🎙️Wintermute's David Micley Says Institutional Investors Are Here To Stay. DeFi Explainers. What Is Aurora?. Elsewhere.
Curve DAO Votes To Enable Permissionless Rewards
Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that is DeFi’s third-largest protocol with $6B locked in its smart contracts, has concluded a governance vote to allow any project to add token rewards to its factory-deployed gauges. This means that projects that wish to incentivize Curve liquidity pools with their native...
