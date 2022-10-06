ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Curve DAO Votes To Enable Permissionless Rewards

Curve Finance, a decentralized exchange (DEX) that is DeFi’s third-largest protocol with $6B locked in its smart contracts, has concluded a governance vote to allow any project to add token rewards to its factory-deployed gauges. This means that projects that wish to incentivize Curve liquidity pools with their native...
