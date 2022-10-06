Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves $516,537,079 in BTC Across Two Huge Crypto Transactions
A crypto whale is suddenly moving hundreds of millions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) across two separate transactions. According to data from crypto whale-watching platform Whale Alert, the deep-pocketed investor initially moved 11,299 BTC worth about $228 million from an unknown wallet to an unknown wallet before transferring 14,545 BTC worth nearly $290.5 million about eight hours later.
dailyhodl.com
Avalanche (AXAX) Decentralized Exchange Altcoin Skyockets After Coinbase Listing Announcement
US-based crypto exchange giant Coinbase is adding the first ever Avalanche (AVAX)-based token on its roster of altcoins. The largest digital assets exchange in the US announces that it will support trading for Pangolin (PNG) starting October 6th once liquidity conditions are met. The token is the asset of the...
ambcrypto.com
Can Litecoin’s latest developments make LTC an investor favorite in Q4
Litecoin [LTC] had a difficult seven days, as the cryptocurrency couldn’t perform as per investor expectations. The alt registered a mere 1% seven-day gains. According to CoinMarketCap, LTC at press time, was trading at $53.39 with a market capitalization of more than $3.8 billion. In an interesting revelation, CRYPTOWZRD,...
Benzinga
XEN Crypto Detonated the Crypto Market, Cryptocurrency Trading Platform MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 10, 2022) - Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin and Ethereum Whales Abruptly Move Massive Crypto Troves Worth Up to $133,000,000
Crypto whales are moving huge amounts of coins around to start the week, with multiple nine-figure transactions spotted on the blockchain. First recorded by blockchain tracking service Whale Alert, one mysterious Bitcoin whale sent 6,980 BTC to another unknown wallet in the early hours of Monday morning. The transfer was...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
Blockchain.com gets Singapore licence, second crypto firm to obtain approval this week
SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Blockchain.com, a cryptocurrency exchange backed by investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, said on Wednesday it had received approval from Singapore’s central bank to offer payment services in the city-state.
ambcrypto.com
Ripple [XRP]: Before you become a part of exit liquidity, read this
As per data revealed by popular blockchain analytics platform Santiment, on 8 October, Ripple [XRP] clinched the highest daily count of new addresses created on the network since its last high in July. According to Santiment, new addresses created on the XRP network on 6 October stood at a total...
ambcrypto.com
Why investments in SUSHI may be a matter of ‘personal taste’ in Q4
Good news came in for SushiSwap [SUSHI] as it managed to nab the second position in the list of top gainers in the Solana ecosystem in the last seven days. Sushi registered some promising price movements lately that helped the token achieve this new milestone as it registered over 12% weekly gains.
ambcrypto.com
Flasko (FLSK): A go-to buying platform for crypto investors
Flasko is a revolutionary alternative investment platform that allows crypto investors to buy into a protocol focused on the rare wines and spirits industry. If you’ve been waiting for an opportunity to get into alternative investments in a trillion-dollar niche with massive potential for success, Flasko might be your next long-term hold.
decrypt.co
Google Cloud to Let Users Pay With Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin via Coinbase
Google will let a "handful" of customers pay for its cloud services using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum via Coinbase Commerce. Internet giant Google today said that it will use Coinbase to accept crypto payments for cloud services early next year, according to a report by CNBC. Google announced the...
ambcrypto.com
Why BTC short-term holders owning 23% BTC may act in favor of the king coin
The current market situation remains primarily determined by Bitcoin [BTC] short-term holders. These holders were “jostling for the best entry price, and what little profit is available to take.” But now the situation might be a different one. Positive narratives may soon be emerging from the largest coin as it shows a will to survive after all.
ambcrypto.com
LBank receives the “Most Trusted Crypto Exchange” at Asia’s Premier event
LBank, a top crypto exchange, has been named the Most Trusted Crypto Exchange at the CryptoExpo Dubai 2022 event. “We are truly honored to be recognized by Crypto Expo Dubai as the most trusted exchange. This award represents all LBank stands for, our commitment to providing users with a safe and secure trading ground,” said Allen Wei, CEO of LBank.
ambcrypto.com
ENS opposes market trend amid domain registration deceleration- Here’s ‘how’
Ethereum Name Service [ENS] registered over 20% gains in the last seven days, drifting away from the trend recorded by most cryptocurrencies. Trading at $14.29 on 3 October, the 98th-ranked cryptocurrency surged as high as $17.63 on 7 October. Despite slight decreases, ENS still registered a price increase in the...
ambcrypto.com
Coinbase secures its crypto license in Singapore, but…
The largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, Coinbase, announced that Singapore’s central bank had approved it to provide payment services in the city-state. Individuals and institutions can now use services for digital payment tokens thanks to the in-principle approval the central bank granted to crypto firms last year. The firms are also subject to regulation by the central bank under the Payment Services Act.
ambcrypto.com
As Tron joins the 4 billion transaction count club, this is where TRX is headed
According to data gathered from Tron blockchain explorer, Tronscan, the total amount of transactions on the TRON network reached and surpassed $4 billion. The network’s ability to offer lower transaction fees with faster speed than Ethereum [ETH] was one of the factors that contributed to its popularity. A serene...
ambcrypto.com
Whales are all for Chainlink, but an ongoing tug-of-war may restrict LINK’s price
Chainlink’s [LINK] ecosystem has witnessed several positive developments lately that have helped add value to the blockchain. Chainlink, on 9 October, tweeted about its latest adoptions, which include 22 integrations of 5 Chainlink services across five different chains. These chains would include Avalanche, BNBChain, Ethereum, Fantom, and Polygon. Furthermore,...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Traders Turning Against Cardano, Tron and One Ethereum Rival, Says Santiment – But There’s a Catch
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is warning that three crypto assets are witnessing negative bias amid their poor price performance year-to-date. Santiment says that traders are beginning to “turn on” smart contract-enabled blockchains Cardano (ADA), Tron (TRX) and EOS (EOS). According to the crypto analytics platform, such negative bias...
ambcrypto.com
Maker investors must consider these MKR movements before placing long bets
Maker DAO’s MKR token has been on a recovery rally for almost three weeks but the bulls were showing signs of a slowdown. But should investors be preparing for a short sell opportunity or will MKR proceed with the current trajectory?. MKR’s $882 of 9 October represented a 43%...
ambcrypto.com
Stellar and the rigmarole of price performance in last 30 days
In spite of the general downturn in the cryptocurrency market, Stellar [XLM] ranked high on the list of cryptocurrency assets that logged gains in the last month, data from Santiment revealed. According to data from CoinMarketCap, the price per XLM surged by 6% in the past 30 days. According to...
