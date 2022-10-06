Read full article on original website
Arkansas is coming to town, is BYU ready?
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has plenty of challenges to fix before meeting SEC visitor in LaVell Edward Stadium, especially with talented Arkansas Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson cleared to play
3-2-1: Kansas State will hit the recruiting trail
1. GOOD HEALTH: Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced on Tuesday at his weekly press conference that none of the injuries suffered during the game at Iowa State are considered long-term and most will resume practice next week. That means that K-State will have guys like Deuce Vaughn, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Nate Matlack and Daniel Green when they face TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Eli Cox, Octavious Oxendine make Comeback Player of the Year Watch List
Two Kentucky Wildcats are being recognized for how they bounced back from adversity. Junior center Eli Cox and junior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine are on the watch list for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award, given annually by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. The award recognizes college football players from all divisions for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.
