Meet the Two Black Women introducing diversity and inclusion to children through conversation
Simply put, black women make change happen. Meet Veronica Appleton, Ph.D., and Khalilah Lyons who promote the use of healthy conversations early on with parents and caregivers with children through, Candidly Connecting, an organization they co-founded in 2020. These women work to provide an authentic framework through coaching families to create belonging and equity in their daily spaces.
CNBC
Meet a millennial who co-founded a $2 billion company: Scary opportunities are 'exactly how a stellar career is made'
Shadiah Sigala was always a go-getter. The 38-year-old Mexican immigrant's mom moved her and her two siblings to southern California when Sigala was 7 years old. An honors student in high school, "My No. 1 dream in life was to be the most educated person" possible, she says. But she didn't quite know how to get there.
SpaceNews.com
Former SES CEO joins megaconstellation startup E-Space
TAMPA, Fla. — Former SES CEO Karim Michel Sabbagh has returned to the space industry to oversee strategy in Europe and the Middle East for E-Space, the connectivity startup plotting a network of hundreds of thousands of satellites. Sabbagh left SES in April 2018 after four years with the...
itechpost.com
The Overlooked Way Artificial Intelligence is Improving Our Lives – and Company Profits
Artificial intelligence (AI) applications are becoming so ubiquitous that it's easy to miss some seismic shifts in the way companies do business using AI. The media is so focused on the gee-whiz AI examples - the self-driving cars and robot fast-food workers - that we're overlooking some of the biggest ways AI is changing everyday life for businesses and their customers.
Why Cotton Got New Sustainability Framework
Better Cotton wants sustainability to be a team sport. The cotton farming nonprofit unveiled Thursday the Delta Framework, a shared set of environmental, social, and economic indicators to measure sustainability across the cotton and coffee commodity sectors. The culmination of three years of collaboration with Better Cotton’s cross-sector partners, the initiative seeks to provide greater harmonization when measuring and reporting the progress of farms involved in sustainable commodity certification schemes or other sustainable agriculture initiatives. “Better Cotton is proud to have initiated and coordinated this cross-sector collaboration, which brings together expertise from across the agricultural sector,” Better Cotton CEO Alan McClay said. “The...
How to Foster Leadership at Every Level in Your Workplace
The Special Operations community, like history itself, is filled with stories of leadership associated with crisis. Special Forces Operational Detachment, Alpha (ODA) 595, made famous in the film 12 Strong, is a fitting example. We tend to associate historical figures with leadership, General George Washington, President Roosevelt, the Generals of WWII, Queen Elizabeth, Steve Jobs, […]
cstoredecisions.com
Navigating M&A in Today’s Business Environment
Seldom does a week go by without someone asking me why the convenience and gas mergers and acquisitions (M&A) environment is still so dynamic when everything else is in utter chaos. We seem to be floating along in an insulated bubble of reality. Whether its divestitures of c-stores or dealer...
Vetter Drives Its Sustainability Campaign Forward
RAVENSBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Vetter, a globally leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), has in place a comprehensive sustainability strategy that has made it a pioneer in this energy-intensive industry. The family-owned company is undertaking numerous initiatives aimed at making sustainability manifest in all facets for employees and acts as a motivator in encouraging them to participate. For the second time in a row, Vetter participated in a full week of life activities in the recent Sustainability Days of Baden-Wuerttemberg’s Sustainability Network. “To just speak about the topic of sustainability does not give it the credit it is...
DVM 360
A fulfilling career in veterinary social work
During a dvm360® interview, Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, outlines the most rewarding aspects of her line of work. In a dvm360® interview, Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference (ACVC) faculty member Angie Arora, MSW, RSW, highlights that as a social worker she empowers veterinary professionals to lead their best lives inside and outside the clinic by providing them invaluable tools.
News-Medical.net
Transforming chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) submissions
Chemistry, Manufacturing and Controls (CMC) is an essential part of any pharmaceutical product application to the FDA or other regulatory authority and is critical to achieving a successful registration filing. A CMC dossier is intricate, and creating it takes considerable work. The information included defines the manufacturing process as well...
airtrafficmanagement.net
A6 Alliance and EUROCONTROL reinforce commitment to ATM modernization
The EUROCONTROL Network Manager (NM) and the CEOs of the A6 Alliance have met to reflect on the traffic evolution and performance, considering the impact and contributions of all aviation actors in the network. The CEOs of A6 Alliance and the Director of the EUROCONTROL Network Manager (NM) held an...
Woonsocket Call
Over and Above Innovation: PandaMR Launches Its Metaverse
New Metaverse platform starts its journey. DUBAI, Arab Emirates - October 9, 2022 - (Newswire.com) PandaMR launches its Metaverse, a next-generation platform filled with features to help users get started in the new era of the Internet. It is available in the most user-friendly interface and will be open for...
TechCrunch
Quantori is building an app development platform focused on life sciences
The startup is attempting to position itself as being uniquely prepared to work with this market, and today it announced a $15 million seed investment on a post-money valuation of $100 million. It certainly makes some bold claims, saying, “Quantori’s data engineering and data science platform for drug discovery and...
Quiet quitting and the great resignation have a common cause – dissatisfied workers feel they can't speak up in the workplace
U.S. workers have been at the forefront of three big trends in recent months. First there was the “great resignation,” in which record numbers of workers were quitting their jobs. That coincided with a flurry of unionizing efforts at major U.S. companies, including Starbucks and Apple. Most recently, you’ve probably heard about “quiet quitting,” an often-misunderstood phrase that can mean either doing your job’s bare minimum or just not striving to overachieve. As a management professor who has studied worker behavior for over two decades, I believe these are all reactions to the same problem: Workers are dissatisfied in their current...
Marketing professional Christen Rochon credits mentorship as a key to success
Christen Rochon is an accomplished advertising and marketing professional with over 20 years of print, broadcast, and digital media expertise. She develops integrated marketing programs that increase brand awareness and deliver strategic marketing results. Rochon shared business tips and her proudest achievements with rolling out. What do you consider your...
Inputi Receives an Investment to Grow Smart Technology for Food Security
KAMPALA, Uganda--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 11, 2022-- Food security. It’s a challenge in many parts of the world, especially as global supply chains break down and environmental imbalances leave lands barren. The Ugandan tech company Inputi is improving the odds in its region with funding from Renew Capital, an impact investment firm growing small and medium-sized businesses in East Africa through its network of investors, Renew Capital Angels. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221011005649/en/ Agriculture input distribution as part of the Inputi network in Uganda. (Photo: Business Wire)
Americans Are Choosing To Be ‘Over-Employed’ Instead of Working Back-to-Back Jobs
As inflation increases the costs of everything from food to shelter, more workers need to take on multiple jobs or side gigs to make ends meet. But instead of working multiple retail or food service...
Beauty Brands Closing the Gap Between Women and Crypto
Most women have remained on the sidelines when it comes to investing in non-fungible tokens (NFTs), but a number of beauty brands are hoping to change that by offering digital artwork with their products. NFTs are unique digital certificates that verify ownership of a digital asset. NFTs have been a...
Qolo’s Approach to Fraud-Fighting Technology
In this month’s Digital Fraud Tracker®, Darren Beyer, chief product and strategy officer at Qolo, tells PYMNTS about the year’s most pressing fraud threats and why he thinks technology deployed in layers is the best way to stay protected. Posted on October 12, 2022. PYMNTS talks to...
