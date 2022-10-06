Read full article on original website
Related
Andover Townsman
Ironstone Farm puts equine skills on display
Ironstone Farm welcomed all current assisted and therapeutic riders to the annual Barbara DeNitto Horse Show on Sunday. The day featured equitation as riders showcased their skills and hard work, including a special performance by therapeutic riding drill team The BanDittos. Among the members was therapeutic rider and 1991 Special...
Andover Townsman
Residents give conflicting feedback about Town Meeting, governance report
At the most recent Select Board meeting, board members heard both positive and negative feedback from the community about the Town Governance Study Committee’s report recommendations. While many community members praised the work of the committee some disagreed with the study’s recommendation that the town’s current form of government,...
Comments / 0