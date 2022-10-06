MONROE, CT — A 61-year-old Norwalk man was charged with DUI and avoidance of a requirement for him to have an ignition interlock device in his pickup truck Saturday evening. At approximately 5:04 p.m., officers responding to the report of a suspicious person in the area of the Lake Zoar Drive In on Route 34 saw a male juvenile pushing his dirt bike and a second dirt bike left unattended in the rear parking lot, according to the report.

NORWALK, CT ・ 23 HOURS AGO