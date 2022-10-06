ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, CT

Girls soccer team blanks New Fairfield on Kick Pink night

MONROE, CT — Masuk High’s girls soccer team blanked visiting New Fairfield 5-0 in its Kick Pink game on Tuesday night. The soccer program raised funds for Think Pink Monroe, and players wore pink socks, as part of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Brianna VanDerheyden scored twice, Hannah Dorney...
Through East Village Schoolhouse, Nancy Zorena’s memory lives on

MONROE, CT — Though Monroe lost her this past summer, Nancy Zorena’s presence can still be felt by those who knew her best, from the decorations inside the historic East Village Schoolhouse and stories of fun times with close friends, to the positive influence the former Teacher of the Year had on the lives of students she taught in Monroe’s public schools.
Open house starts off National Fire Prevention Week in Monroe

MONROE, CT — Fire engines, a rescue boat and an ATV were among the vehicles firefighters from the Monroe, Stepney and Stevenson volunteer fire companies had on display in the parking lot of the firehouse at the corner of Route 110 and Moose Hill Road Sunday. Families took their...
Refusal to participate in field sobriety tests, breathalyzer, does not prevent DUI arrest

MONROE, CT — A 61-year-old Norwalk man was charged with DUI and avoidance of a requirement for him to have an ignition interlock device in his pickup truck Saturday evening. At approximately 5:04 p.m., officers responding to the report of a suspicious person in the area of the Lake Zoar Drive In on Route 34 saw a male juvenile pushing his dirt bike and a second dirt bike left unattended in the rear parking lot, according to the report.
NORWALK, CT

