hawaiinewsnow.com
Man accused of killing his 76-year-old wife appears in court
Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change, housing plans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a new series this week, Hawaii News Now tackles two...
AZ officials believe impairment is factor in crash that killed Hawaii woman
HONOLULU (KHON2) — There has been an outpour of support for the Maui family who lost their daughter in a wrong-way crash in Arizona. Hunter Balberdi, 19, of Kula died yesterday after Arizona authorities said she and her two college roommates were in a vehicle and that was struck by an SUV traveling in the wrong […]
mauinow.com
Multiple ocean rescues at Nāpili Bay, Drowning reported at Kapalua Bay
Ocean Safety personnel and Fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls in the areas of Kapalua Bay and Nāpili Bay at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. According to department reports, multiple swimmers were rescued approximately 300 yards from shore at Nāpili Bay following reports that they were in distress. One adult female was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.
KITV.com
Hawaii Homeland Security responds after cyber attack targets 15 Hawaii airport websites
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After a cyber-attack targeted landing pages of 15 Hawaii airport websites, including Daniel K. Inouye Inouye Airport, the Hawaii Office of Homeland Security is supporting the response efforts of the Office of Enterprise Technology Services (ETS). “The State of Hawai‘i, in cooperation with federal partners, routinely works...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters
KALIHIWAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen in waters off Kauai’s North Shore. County authorities identified him as Jaren Asalele of O’ahu. According to a preliminary report, Asalele was last Saturday afternoon swimming at Kalihiwai Beach. A family member entered...
q13fox.com
Police investigate drive-by shooting in Sedro-Woolley neighborhood
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. - Police are investigating after a home in Sedro-Woolley was hit by a drive-by shooting Thursday morning. According to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department (SWPD), a homeowner called 911 saying that someone had fired five to six gunshots outside and drive away. One of the bullets went through one of the walls in their home.
KITV.com
Classmates mourn passing of Maui woman and her suitemates after fatal Phoenix crash
Tonight -- people from Hawaii to Arizona are mourning the loss of a Maui woman who was going to college on the mainland. Maui teen killed by wrong way driver on way to Grand Canyon. People from Hawaii to Arizona are mourning the loss of a young Maui woman who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Connecticut man dies after being pulled from waters off Kapalua Bay
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man visiting from Connecticut has died after being pulled from waters off Maui, officials said. The Maui Fire Department said the incident happened in the area of Kapalua Bay around 10 a.m. Monday. Officials said an Ocean Safety officer brought the 49-year-old visitor to shore after...
Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
KITV.com
Hawaii's Dept. of Transportation pilot program looks into recyclable plastic roads
EWA BEACH (KITV)- As a way to be more environmentally friendly, the Hawaii State Department of Transportation is now using asphalt with a higher percentage of recycled plastic to help repair roads. Conservation continues to be a key here in the islands. The old mixture for asphalt was 20%- 40%....
KITV.com
Hawaii resident hits slot machine jackpot, wins more than $717k at Fremont in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KITV4) -- In the words of the great DJ Kahled, “Another one!” That is, another Hawaii resident hit a major jackpot in Las Vegas in the last week – with this lucky winner scoring more than $700,000 on a slot machine at the Fremont Hotel and Casino.
KITV.com
Connecticut man, 49, drowns at Kapalua Bay on Maui
KAPALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Connecticut man died from an apparent drowning at Kapalua Bay on Maui, Monday morning. Ocean Safety officers and Maui firefighters were responding to several emergency calls at Kapalua Bay and Napili Bay on Monday. Surf at the bays was between six and eight feet, Ocean Safety officials said.
Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven
A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
Sheriff: Killing of kidnapped California family ‘pure evil’
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The suspect in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and an uncle had worked for the family’s trucking business and had a longstanding feud with them that culminated in an act of “pure evil,” a sheriff said Thursday.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Walking 20 miles in each state, twins raise awareness about foster care system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Twin brothers from South Carolina are raising awareness for kids in foster care by walking at least 20 miles in all 50 states. Davon and Tavon Woods were taken from their biological family at birth and placed into the foster care system. The twins were in Honolulu...
Inmates die after being attacked in California prison yards
Two inmates serving life sentences have died after being attacked at California prisons, corrections officials said Wednesday.
bigislandnow.com
Brown water advisory issued for Hilo Bay and Hāmākua Coast
The state Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for Hilo Bay and along the Hāmākua Coast on the Big Island. Recent rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff because of possible...
KITV.com
Aging Well: Healthcare exec Hilton Raethel knows value of balanced lifestyle
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A prominent leader in Hawaii's medical field says stand up paddle boarding is a key element that keeps him Aging Well. Hilton Raethel of Healthcare Association of Hawaii (HAH) says he's learned a lot from his career in healthcare about the value of good health. Aging Well:...
Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
