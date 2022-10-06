ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Man accused of killing his 76-year-old wife appears in court

Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. In race for governor, candidates play up differences on climate change, housing plans. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In a new series this week, Hawaii News Now tackles two...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Multiple ocean rescues at Nāpili Bay, Drowning reported at Kapalua Bay

Ocean Safety personnel and Fire crews responded to multiple emergency calls in the areas of Kapalua Bay and Nāpili Bay at around 10 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. According to department reports, multiple swimmers were rescued approximately 300 yards from shore at Nāpili Bay following reports that they were in distress. One adult female was assessed on shore and did not require transport to the hospital.
ACCIDENTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
hawaiinewsnow.com

Rescuers searching for missing 19-year-old swimmer in Kauai waters

KALIHIWAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple agencies are searching for a 19-year-old man who was last seen in waters off Kauai’s North Shore. County authorities identified him as Jaren Asalele of O’ahu. According to a preliminary report, Asalele was last Saturday afternoon swimming at Kalihiwai Beach. A family member entered...
KAUAI COUNTY, HI
q13fox.com

Police investigate drive-by shooting in Sedro-Woolley neighborhood

SEDRO-WOOLLEY, Wash. - Police are investigating after a home in Sedro-Woolley was hit by a drive-by shooting Thursday morning. According to the Sedro-Woolley Police Department (SWPD), a homeowner called 911 saying that someone had fired five to six gunshots outside and drive away. One of the bullets went through one of the walls in their home.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY, WA
hawaiinewsnow.com

Connecticut man dies after being pulled from waters off Kapalua Bay

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man visiting from Connecticut has died after being pulled from waters off Maui, officials said. The Maui Fire Department said the incident happened in the area of Kapalua Bay around 10 a.m. Monday. Officials said an Ocean Safety officer brought the 49-year-old visitor to shore after...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big Island#Police#Violent Crime#Puna
ValleyCentral

Six pleaded guilty, may face life in prison for cocaine trafficking in Rio Grande Valley

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Several men have pleaded guilty for their roles in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced this week. Mexican citizens Jose Bernardo Gonzalez-Gomez, 55, and Jose Santiago Luna-Duran, 45; Arlando Garcia-Garcia, 40, and Martin Vela-Alanis, 58, both legal permanent residents of Edinburg; and Oscar Obed Manzanares, 21, and […]
KITV.com

Connecticut man, 49, drowns at Kapalua Bay on Maui

KAPALUA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Connecticut man died from an apparent drowning at Kapalua Bay on Maui, Monday morning. Ocean Safety officers and Maui firefighters were responding to several emergency calls at Kapalua Bay and Napili Bay on Monday. Surf at the bays was between six and eight feet, Ocean Safety officials said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

Injured Hiker Airlifted To Safety From Hawaii’s Stairway To Heaven

A hiker who was injured was saved at the bottom of Haiku Stairs, infamously called Stairway to Heaven, close to Kaneohe during the weekend. Honolulu’s Fire Department dispatched five units, each staffed with 16 firefighters, to the scene, KHON 10 reports. It was reported that a female hiker in her 20s was unable to descend the route even with the assistance of her hiking partner.
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Brown water advisory issued for Hilo Bay and Hāmākua Coast

The state Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for Hilo Bay and along the Hāmākua Coast on the Big Island. Recent rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff because of possible...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Concerns over open carry restrictions in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Four months after the Supreme Court ruling to allow licensed open carry of a firearm, the Honolulu Police Department is working to change the rules. HPD held a public hearing Tuesday giving people a chance to voice their concerns. Some of HPD’s proposed rules on open carry include a firearm certification program […]
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy