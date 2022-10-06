Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Counseling Center story fails to paint full picture of services
In response to The Oracle’s article from Oct. 6 — “Some students expect more direct approach from Counseling Center” — I wish to provide some context to the concerns presented in this story. As a comprehensive counseling center providing individual and group counseling services to...
Provost finalists town halls begin
The provost search, which began in April, has progressed as the four finalists will be visiting USF and participating in town halls starting Wednesday. The finalists — Pranesh Aswath, Erin Horvat, Eric Eisenberg and Giovanni Piedimonte — will rotate between each campus over the next two weeks and answer questions from faculty and students.
OPINION: Small business loan program helps Tampa companies rebuild
As Hurricane Ian swept across the state, it devastated many Floridians. Small business owners got hit particularly hard. In response to this, Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $50 million available to small businesses in 22 counties that were economically or physically damaged in the storm, as stated in an Oct. 4 press release by DeSantis’ staff.
Remains of ancestors to be returned to tribes following work of USF anthropologists
The Department of Anthropology is about to end a decades-long goal of returning the remains of 200 ancient ancestors of Native Americans to the Seminole Tribe of Florida, according to anthropology professor Thomas Pluckhahn. Due to the National Graves Protection and Repatriation Act of 1990, institutions are required to inventory...
USF prepares for Homecoming Week
Excitement around campus builds as students, faculty and alumni prepare to cover the campuses in green and gold for Homecoming Week. The budget for this year’s weeklong festivities is $283,128, according to Center for Student Involvement (CSI) Associate Director Joshua Wilson, an increase from last year’s budget of $276,250.
Notebook: Women’s volleyball drops both weekend games to Houston and Tulane
Women’s volleyball has now lost five games in a row after falling to overcome Tulane on Friday and Houston on Sunday. Against the Green Wave (6-10) on Friday, the Bulls (6-10) narrowly dropped three sets with scores of 23-25, 20-25 and 25-27, while taking one set 25-21. Despite taking the loss, USF led Tulane in every statistical category — points, kills, aces, blocks, assists and digs.
Men’s soccer takes down No. 14 Tulsa
South Florida men’s soccer came out victorious in its fourth conference matchup against No. 14 Tulsa 2-1 on Sunday night after a game filled with fouls and yellow cards. In their victory, the Bulls (3-3-3, 2-0-2 AAC) remained offensively aggressive throughout the match with 10 shots in the first half and 16 shots in the second against the Golden Hurricane (6-2-2, 2-2-1 AAC).
Takeaways: Flashbacks of ranked opponent heartbreaker
USF got some deja vu on Saturday in its close loss to yet another ranked team. The Bulls led the game against No. 24 Cincinnati 17-14 at halftime, but ultimately lost 28-24. This was similar to their 31-28 matchup against then-No. 18 Florida on Sept. 17. Despite the lengthening injury...
