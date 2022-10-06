ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Oracle

Provost finalists town halls begin

The provost search, which began in April, has progressed as the four finalists will be visiting USF and participating in town halls starting Wednesday. The finalists — Pranesh Aswath, Erin Horvat, Eric Eisenberg and Giovanni Piedimonte — will rotate between each campus over the next two weeks and answer questions from faculty and students.
TAMPA, FL
Oracle

OPINION: Small business loan program helps Tampa companies rebuild

As Hurricane Ian swept across the state, it devastated many Floridians. Small business owners got hit particularly hard. In response to this, Gov. Ron DeSantis passed the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan Program, making $50 million available to small businesses in 22 counties that were economically or physically damaged in the storm, as stated in an Oct. 4 press release by DeSantis’ staff.
TAMPA, FL
Local
Florida Education
Tampa, FL
Health
Tampa, FL
Education
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Health
Oracle

USF prepares for Homecoming Week

Excitement around campus builds as students, faculty and alumni prepare to cover the campuses in green and gold for Homecoming Week. The budget for this year’s weeklong festivities is $283,128, according to Center for Student Involvement (CSI) Associate Director Joshua Wilson, an increase from last year’s budget of $276,250.
TAMPA, FL
Oracle

Notebook: Women’s volleyball drops both weekend games to Houston and Tulane

Women’s volleyball has now lost five games in a row after falling to overcome Tulane on Friday and Houston on Sunday. Against the Green Wave (6-10) on Friday, the Bulls (6-10) narrowly dropped three sets with scores of 23-25, 20-25 and 25-27, while taking one set 25-21. Despite taking the loss, USF led Tulane in every statistical category — points, kills, aces, blocks, assists and digs.
TAMPA, FL
Oracle

Men’s soccer takes down No. 14 Tulsa

South Florida men’s soccer came out victorious in its fourth conference matchup against No. 14 Tulsa 2-1 on Sunday night after a game filled with fouls and yellow cards. In their victory, the Bulls (3-3-3, 2-0-2 AAC) remained offensively aggressive throughout the match with 10 shots in the first half and 16 shots in the second against the Golden Hurricane (6-2-2, 2-2-1 AAC).
TULSA, OK
Oracle

Takeaways: Flashbacks of ranked opponent heartbreaker

USF got some deja vu on Saturday in its close loss to yet another ranked team. The Bulls led the game against No. 24 Cincinnati 17-14 at halftime, but ultimately lost 28-24. This was similar to their 31-28 matchup against then-No. 18 Florida on Sept. 17. Despite the lengthening injury...
TAMPA, FL

