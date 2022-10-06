Read full article on original website
Related
Clayton News Daily
Asian Chipmakers: Taiwan Semi, Samsung Retreat
Semiconductor stocks in Asia plummeted on Tuesday as Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor lost billions of dollars in market cap as the competition between the U.S. and China heats up. The sector has lost over $240 billion in market value since Oct. 6 as trade restrictions, lower demand and an oversupply...
Clayton News Daily
SpaceX books another ride for a millionaire around the moon
SpaceX said Wednesday that it has booked yet another mission around the moon for a wealthy thrill-seeker on its forthcoming Starship spacecraft. Dennis Tito, a US millionaire who previously paid his way to the International Space Station in 2001, and his wife, Akiko, plan to take a lunar expedition that will last roughly a week, according to SpaceX.
World's 1st space tourist planning to fly around moon
Dennis Tito became the first space tourist over two decades ago, and he now has his sights set on the stars once again — with a trip around the moon. The 82-year-old is working with Elon Musk's SpaceX to plan a weeklong trip to the moon for himself and his wife, Akiko. In an interview with CBS News, Tito said that he hopes to blast off with his wife and 10 other daring participants for a journey that The Associated Press reports will bring them within 125 miles of the far side of the moon. Tito first made headlines in 2001 when he paid...
Comments / 0