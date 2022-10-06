Read full article on original website
Arkansas is coming to town, is BYU ready?
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake has plenty of challenges to fix before meeting SEC visitor in LaVell Edward Stadium, especially with talented Arkansas Razorbacks QB KJ Jefferson cleared to play
Jonathan Vandewalle commits to Iowa State
Sun Prairie East senior receiver Jonathan Vandewalle has made his decision for where he will continue his athletic and academic career. The 6-foot, 170 lbs. speedster has accepted a preferred walk-on opportunity with Iowa State University, he announced on his Twitter on Saturday, Oct. 8. "This past week, something just hit me," Vandewalle said. "I just knew this is where I wanted to be. There's an amazing culture there. It's hard to put into words what Coach Campbell has done and what they've built there....
