Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
This amazing ‘Houe of the Dragon’ moment between Viserys and Daemon was improvised
Just when we thought we had heaped every sort of praise imaginable on House of the Dragon and all the things it gets brilliantly right, the director for the latest eighth episode has revealed that an incredibly poignant moment between Matt Smith’s Daemon and Paddy Considine’s Viserys was improvised by the former.
wegotthiscovered.com
10 Special Presentations Marvel could do next now that ‘Werewolf by Night’ has been declared a winner
The debut of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special, last week could not have gone down any better as it now stands as the highest-rated of Marvel’s Disney Plus productions on Rotten Tomatoes. Clearly, this tells us two things — audiences want more of the horror side of the franchise and they want more Special Presentations.
wegotthiscovered.com
An remarkably soulless actioner that wasted a raft of A-list talent comes out of the shadows on Netflix
In theory, gathering together a top team of talent on either side of the camera should be more than enough to elevate even the flimsiest or formulaic projects above mediocrity by sheer strength of will alone, but that was far from the case when it came to 2017’s insipid action thriller Unlocked.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Armor Wars’ admirers are surprisingly against a Marvel fan favorite making a comic-accurate return
As soon as it was announced that Marvel Studios had pulled Armor Wars from the Disney Plus schedule to refit the project into a feature film, the wheels of speculation instantly began turning. After all, it would be a tall order to imagine Robert Downey Jr. returning for a TV...
RELATED PEOPLE
wegotthiscovered.com
Lizzo claps back at Kanye West while wondering whom to marry to shift to Toronto
The artist currently known as Ye and formerly known as Kanye West, fresh off his ‘White Lives Matter’ T-shirt controversy, is back in the news after pop singer Lizzo seemingly responded to his recent comments about her weight. Recently, Ye appeared on Fox News, and in one of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
wegotthiscovered.com
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Jen Landon shares a season 5 snap while fans jump to Jimmy’s defense on social media
Happy Sunday, all you John Duttons and Lynelle Perrys out there! We’re enjoying the last day of a relaxing weekend before the work week starts up again, and we switch from our day-off wranglers to our Monday workboots. The Yellowstone realm has also been taking a lazy weekend, embracing the last day of lazying in the sunshine and drinking sweet tea (or bourbon) on the porch, but it’s almost time to get back at it. With the countdown to Yellowstone seaon five down to just five weeks, we’re diving deeper into Dutton family lore than ever before. We’re also celebrating a vital countdown to a season five moment with a picture from Jen Landon’s Teeter, everyone’s beloved pink-haired ranch hand. So please take a seat, refill your glasses, and let’s ride in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wegotthiscovered.com
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
wegotthiscovered.com
What’s the true story behind Netflix ‘The Watcher’ series?
The new Netflix show The Watcher is getting a lot of attention because of its unsettling subject matter. The new limited series stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as parents who move to a quiet neighborhood to raise their children. Soon after they move in, mysterious, threatening letters start appearing...
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloody new villain emerges in ‘Titans’ season four teaser trailer
Big news for DC fans as the official teasers for Titans season four has finally dropped after the third season came to an end on Oct. 21, 2021. This is big news considering the amount of DC content that was shelved recently. At the same time, previews for the upcoming season were shown during New York Comic Con.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Westeros succumbs to chaos in ‘House’ episode 9 trailer as fans praise Paddy Considine for his part as King Viserys
House of the Dragon has turned out better than anyone expected, perhaps even on par with Game of Thrones in terms of objective quality. As fans celebrate this triumphant return to form for Westeros, others bid Paddy Considine — the talent who has been singlehandedly carrying the show on his back — a fond goodbye.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wegotthiscovered.com
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future
As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ fans do the math on the staggering amount of credits up for grabs in episode six
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. The last three episodes of Andor have been centered on the vault full of credits secured deep in the Imperial base on Aldhani. These represent the payroll for the whole system, and add up to a grand total of 80 million credits. They appear to be in the form of some kind of bullion, with the logistics of getting so much heavy metal out of the base as difficult as breaking in there in the first place.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ episode six breaks new ground in live-action ‘Star Wars’ bodily functions
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six is now out on Disney Plus and delivers a tense, exciting, and incredibly satisfying heist that justifies the long set-up over the previous two episodes. The Rebel cell’s careful planning paid off, with their plan being executed as intended and them departing with a staggering amount of Imperial credits. There were a few sad casualties along the way, but you can’t make a Rebel Alliance omelet without breaking a few brave young idealist eggs.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
wegotthiscovered.com
The Westeros faithful are in awe of a stunning ‘House of the Dragon’ performance
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode eight. With two episodes to go until season one of House of the Dragon reaches its conclusion, the HBO Game of Thrones prequel series keeps producing rave reviews and winning the hearts of fans across the board. The man at the center of it all, Paddy Considine who plays King Viserys I Targaryen, is being especially celebrated for his performance in the latest chapter of the show.
wegotthiscovered.com
A 20-year old animated ‘Kingdom Hearts’ pilot has surfaced online and the nostalgia is palpable
While Kingdom Hearts is a franchise that gamers have cherished for more than two decades, the series is yet to receive a proper episodic adaption — but it seems that it was once planned, and now you can see it for yourself. In a post to YouTube, director, writer,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ director talks about ‘the calm before the storm’ as Paddy Considine reveals Viserys’ one big mistake
Serving as an intermediary between the different factions of his family, King Viserys managed to bring about a temporary peace between the Greens and the Blacks, but according to House of the Dragon director Geeta Patel, this is only “the calm before the storm.”. As the fandom braces for...
wegotthiscovered.com
Unfounded ‘John Wick’ slander puts a terrible take right in the crosshairs of the Continental
If we use nothing other than data, statistics, and facts to support the argument, then it’s impossible to disagree with the sentiment that John Wick comfortably ranks as one of the most consistently phenomenal franchises of the last decade. Keanu Reeves’ sharp-suited assassin has been riding a wave of...
Comments / 0