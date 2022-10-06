The devilish ‘She-Hulk’ cameo we’ve all been waiting for has finally happened and it was worth the wait

Read full article on original website
Dwayne Johnson effectively confirms the ‘Black Adam’ news we’ve all been waiting for
As we get closer to the release of Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson has been gradually getting more and more open in teasing the potential Superman appearance we’ve been hearing about for years. The A-list superstar has clearly had his ear to the ground when it comes to giving the...
10 Special Presentations Marvel could do next now that ‘Werewolf by Night’ has been declared a winner
The debut of Werewolf by Night, the MCU’s very first Halloween special, last week could not have gone down any better as it now stands as the highest-rated of Marvel’s Disney Plus productions on Rotten Tomatoes. Clearly, this tells us two things — audiences want more of the horror side of the franchise and they want more Special Presentations.
Hell freezes over as the MCU’s never-ending Brie Larson debate takes a thoughtful, measured turn
Unless you’ve been living under a rock that specifically blocks out the noise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the last few years, then you’ll know that Brie Larson has always proven to be one of the franchise’s most hotly-debated and contentious stars. Despite being an Academy...
Jamie Lee Curtis may have just spoiled ‘Halloween Ends’ at NYCC
Jamie Lee Curtis has said her farewells to the Halloween franchise after 44 years in the role as she previewed the upcoming Halloween Ends — as well as potentially spoiling it. Curtis got her breakout role from the original Halloween in 1978 and has gone on to become a...
First trailer for James Wan’s ‘M3GAN’ reveals the Chucky meets Elon Musk horror movie we really didn’t need
What better way to kick off 2023’s horror slate than by capturing the essence of Chucky and thrusting it into the creative playground that is our late-stage capitalist technological hellscape?. If you’re horror icon James Wan (Saw, Insidious, The Conjuring universe) or high-profile producer Jason Blum (The Black Phone,...
A bloody new villain emerges in ‘Titans’ season four teaser trailer
Big news for DC fans as the official teasers for Titans season four has finally dropped after the third season came to an end on Oct. 21, 2021. This is big news considering the amount of DC content that was shelved recently. At the same time, previews for the upcoming season were shown during New York Comic Con.
Benedict Cumberbatch feels like the only person safeguarding Doctor Strange’s future
As pivotal as he may have been to the dual-pronged assault that was Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange was never really perceived as a key component in the Marvel Cinematic Universe machine until he told Tony Stark there was only one timeline where Earth’s Mightiest Heroes managed to defeat Thanos.
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: ‘House’ director talks about ‘the calm before the storm’ as Paddy Considine reveals Viserys’ one big mistake
Serving as an intermediary between the different factions of his family, King Viserys managed to bring about a temporary peace between the Greens and the Blacks, but according to House of the Dragon director Geeta Patel, this is only “the calm before the storm.”. As the fandom braces for...
‘House of the Dragon’ director says this week’s jaw-dropping episode is just ‘the calm before the storm’
Warning: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon episode 8. The latest installment of HBO’s House of the Dragon left even the most well-read of Westeros fans with their jaws on the floor, thanks to a shocking death and a surprise sting in the tale that marked a stark departure from the source material. But this is just the beginning of the show ratcheting up a gear, apparently, as episode director Geeta Patel is promising that episode 8 was only a prelude to the all the drama that’s about to unfurl.
Latest Marvel News: Benedict Cumberbatch reveals how he saved ‘Doctor Strange 2’ as a Disney Plus hero’s future is assured
Happy Monday, Marvel mavens. We kick off this new week with some intriguing reveals about the MCU’s recent past as well as a welcome promise about its future. First of all, Benedict Cumberbatch has opened up about his own contribution to Multiverse of Madness that totally changed the film, while the leading man of one of the studio’s Disney Plus series confirms that they are definitely not done with this franchise. Let’s get cracking…
What’s the true story behind Netflix ‘The Watcher’ series?
The new Netflix show The Watcher is getting a lot of attention because of its unsettling subject matter. The new limited series stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale as parents who move to a quiet neighborhood to raise their children. Soon after they move in, mysterious, threatening letters start appearing...
‘Andor’ fans do the math on the staggering amount of credits up for grabs in episode six
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. The last three episodes of Andor have been centered on the vault full of credits secured deep in the Imperial base on Aldhani. These represent the payroll for the whole system, and add up to a grand total of 80 million credits. They appear to be in the form of some kind of bullion, with the logistics of getting so much heavy metal out of the base as difficult as breaking in there in the first place.
Even the biggest ‘Rings of Power’ fans wouldn’t mind if one key subplot was quietly abandoned
Fans are still coming to terms with the rapidly approaching conclusion to season one of Amazon Prime’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The first season of the fantasy series had its ups and downs, but largely delighted viewers with a taste for its specific brand of storytelling. Its sky-high budget and complex plot, not to mention the many locations it is filmed at, demand serious time and effort, however, which likely means a lengthy wait between seasons one and two. Most fans of the series aren’t too disappointed by this fact, but they are hoping the showrunners take the time between seasons to assess some of the less popular subplots from Rings of Power‘s debut season.
Here’s who Jeffrey Dean Morgan could be set to play in ‘The Boys’ season four.
As the wait and impatience continue for the fourth season of the Amazon hit series The Boys, a major casting announcement has been made regarding the on-screen appearance of a well-known face. Yes, it is true that Jeffrey Dean Morgan, known for playing John Winchester on Supernatural and the villainous Negan on The Walking Dead might be filling in the boots of a highly significant character who would be driving the central drama of the season.
‘Andor’ episode six breaks new ground in live-action ‘Star Wars’ bodily functions
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. Andor episode six is now out on Disney Plus and delivers a tense, exciting, and incredibly satisfying heist that justifies the long set-up over the previous two episodes. The Rebel cell’s careful planning paid off, with their plan being executed as intended and them departing with a staggering amount of Imperial credits. There were a few sad casualties along the way, but you can’t make a Rebel Alliance omelet without breaking a few brave young idealist eggs.
‘Andor’ fans react to an emotionally crushing episode
This article contains spoilers for Andor episode six. It’s been a long wait, but Andor episode six – “The Eye” – is finally here, and delivers on the tension that’s been slowly crafted over the last two weeks. The ragtag group of Rebels stationed on Aldhani executed their plan almost perfectly, using an interstellar distraction to infiltrate the base, capture the Commandant, and fly out of there with the Imperial payroll.
Dwayne Johnson name-drops the Justice League, says ‘Black Adam’ is ‘building to something big’
At this stage, Dwayne Johnson is barely even trying to conceal the fact that those long-running rumors of a Henry Cavill cameo in Black Adam have turned out to be right on the money. The actor and producer has been a vocal supporter of the DCEU’s canonical Kryptonian for a...
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: Westeros succumbs to chaos in ‘House’ episode 9 trailer as fans praise Paddy Considine for his part as King Viserys
House of the Dragon has turned out better than anyone expected, perhaps even on par with Game of Thrones in terms of objective quality. As fans celebrate this triumphant return to form for Westeros, others bid Paddy Considine — the talent who has been singlehandedly carrying the show on his back — a fond goodbye.
A 20-year old animated ‘Kingdom Hearts’ pilot has surfaced online and the nostalgia is palpable
While Kingdom Hearts is a franchise that gamers have cherished for more than two decades, the series is yet to receive a proper episodic adaption — but it seems that it was once planned, and now you can see it for yourself. In a post to YouTube, director, writer,...
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ star hopes his character is hated by fans just as much as another MCU villain
Soon, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be upon us. It features new characters, including, like most Marvel movies, a distinctive villain to play its central superhero off against. In the case of Black Panther’s long-awaited sequel, however, the man to step in Namor’s shoes has his work cut out for him if he wants to meet the bar raised by his predecessor.
