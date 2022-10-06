ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Refinery29

Everything We Know About The New Reality TV Show The Traitors

We may be nearing the end of the year, but it's never too late to add another reality TV show to our viewing list. Taking a step away from dating shows and food programs, Channel 10's got a new game of strategy on the horizon called The Traitors. The game...
Refinery29

Who Will Replace Carrie Bickmore On The Project?

After 13 years behind the news desk, comedian and TV presenter Carrie Bickmore has announced she's leaving The Project. The 41-year-old Gold Logie winner revealed she'll finish up at the news and current affairs program in November after starting off as one of the original hosts of the Channel 10 show alongside Dave 'Hughesy' Hughes and Charlie Pickering in 2009.
Refinery29

J.Crew’s New Collaboration Features French Girl Fashion Essentials

J.Crew is headed to Paris. At least, that’s the memo coming from the American brand’s latest collaboration, which features a lineup of French girl essentials from Paris-based Marie Marot. On Tuesday, the two announced their first collaboration, a fall-ready collection that highlights the button-down shirt as the must-have item of the season, thanks to both brands’ knack for shirting.
Refinery29

Sweet Digs: In Jeweller Olivia Cummings’ Home, Everything Has A Story

Welcome to Sweet Digs, where we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious, and always unique homes of women and gender-diverse people across the country. This week, we snoop around the North Warrandyte property of jeweller Olivia Cummings, where the '70s meets European craftsmanship. You don’t need to...
Refinery29

5 Design Students On The Cost Of Starting A Brand & Studying Fashion In Melbourne

In primary school, I could have sworn that almost every third kid's dream job was to become a fashion designer (it was always closely followed by veterinary pursuits). I'm afraid to say that no, my grade six class didn't sprout eight budding fashionistas, because the reality of pursuing fashion as a career is much harder than Project Runway may lead you to believe.
Refinery29

I Got A ‘Glass’ Manicure — The Next Wave Of Chrome

When I read a subject line that read, 'glass nails are trending,' I was a little confused. I've heard of seaglass nail art: when you use a greenish-turquoise polish, thin it out, and add a matte top coat, making the nails look like pieces of seaglass washed up on the beach. But the with glass, I was not sure how to envision it translating. The concept involves making your nails look like a piece of glass, or stained glass, that has been fractured, creating teeny-tiny cracks. I suppose 'shattered glass' nails might be more accurate.
