Brown water advisory issued for Hilo Bay and Hāmākua Coast
The state Department of Health has issued a brown water advisory for Hilo Bay and along the Hāmākua Coast on the Big Island. Recent rain resulted in stormwater runoff entering coastal waters. The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and stormwater runoff because of possible...
2 West Hawaiʻi beach parks to temporarily close for construction improvements
The temporary closure of Laʻaloa Beach Park and the temporary partial closure of Magic Sands Beach Park in Kailua-Kona is scheduled for the end of the month to allow for construction improvements. Closures begin Oct. 31. Both projects will run concurrently and are expected to be completed in approximately...
Boutique brokerage celebrates 10 years in Hawai‘i County and neighboring islands
Last month, LUVA Real Estate, a boutique brokerage, luxury vacation rental, and long-term management company, celebrated 10 years in business. To commemorate the milestone, the company gathered to celebrate at the Kona Sea Salt farm at Kalihi Point. In their years in business, founders say LUVA has grown beyond its expectations. Throughout the evening’s celebrations, the guests heard speeches from founders/partners Jean and Yuki Laliberte, principal broker Sara Layne Pedro, as well as Hawai‘i County Mayor Mitch Roth.
Kona returns to normalcy after first two-day Ironman World Championship
Many of the 20,000-plus people who flocked to Kailua-Kona last week for the 2022 VinFast Ironman World Championship have left the island. The cones and road closure signs are gone. The country flags that lined a large stretch of Aliʻi Drive have been packed away. Normalcy has returned after a wild week filled with the aloha spirit.
Two Coffee With a Cop events scheduled this month in Kona
West Hawai‘i residents will have the chance later this month to meet with community police officers over a hot cup of joe. The Hawai‘i Police Department scheduled two Coffee With a Cop events in October in Kona. These popular events give community members an opportunity to get to know their district police officers. Coffee With a Cop is intentionally informal, with no agenda, and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.
Police: 18 motorists arrested for DUI
Police continue their pursuit of keeping Big Island roadways safe from motorists who choose to drive under the influence of an intoxicant. During the week of Oct. 3-9, Hawai‘i Island police arrested 18 motorists for DUI. Twelve of the drivers were involved in traffic accidents. One of the drivers was younger than 21.
