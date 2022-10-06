West Hawai‘i residents will have the chance later this month to meet with community police officers over a hot cup of joe. The Hawai‘i Police Department scheduled two Coffee With a Cop events in October in Kona. These popular events give community members an opportunity to get to know their district police officers. Coffee With a Cop is intentionally informal, with no agenda, and topics of conversation can range from sharing personal stories to discussing neighborhood issues.

