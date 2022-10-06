Read full article on original website
Best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy amid soaring rates
REIT stock have crashed hard in 2022. The main US REIT ETF has crashed by more than 30%. We explain why Realty Income, Digital Realty Trust, and AvalonBay are good buys. REIT stocks have crashed in 2022 as worries of high-interest rates surge. The Schwab U.S REIT ETF has plunged by more than 32% from the highest level this year and is trading at the lowest level since November 2022. Here are the best blue-chip REIT stocks to buy in 2022.
PageGroup share price outlook ahead of earnings
PageGroup and other recruitment stocks have tumbled this year. Investors and analysts are worried about the slowing labour market. The company will publish its latest financial results this week. PageGroup (LON: PAGE) share price has had a difficult year as concerns about the slowing labour market. The shares have crashed...
One semiconductor stock to buy amidst the sector decline
Advanced Micro Devices Inc trimmed its guidance last week. Cowen's Matt Ramsay is still bullish on the semiconductor stock. AMD stock is currently down more than 60% for the year. Semiconductor stocks have been in a downtrend this year on fears of a slowdown in consumer spending. But that sell-off,...
Bitcoin the best-performing asset class of an ugly Q3
Bitcoin is one of three asset classes to have returned gains in Q3 of 2022. Market ugly across the board in Q3, as eyes now turn to Q4 and the latest inflation readings. What was the best-performing asset class in Q3? Believe it or not, it was Bitcoin. The world’s...
Best FTSE 100 shares to buy as the pound sterling plummets
The FTSE 100 index has outperformed other global peers like the Dow Jones and DAX. Some companies will benefit as the pound sterling crashes. BAE Systems and Shell will likely do well due to the strong US dollar. The FTSE 100 index has been in a strong bearish trend in...
Cannabis stocks got a nod from President Biden: what’s next?
U.S. President pardoned thousands convicted of marijuana possession. New Cannabis Ventures explains what it means for cannabis investors. The Global X Cannabis ETF is currently down more than 60% for the year. Cannabis stocks rallied last Thursday after the U.S. President – Joe Biden pardoned thousands convicted of “simple marijuana...
Is Mastercard a good buy after the latest development?
Mastercard announced a cloud-based analytics platform for businesses. Macro events weigh down on the stock. Mastercard has lost a critical $310 support amid bearish signals. Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) saw mounting social interest on the back of positive stock market news. According to an announcement on Monday, Mastercard launched a cloud-based analytics platform.
Is the Rolls-Royce share price too cheap in October?
Rolls-Royce share price has been in a strong bearish trend this year. Its fundamentals seem good as its key segments make a comeback. Technically, the stock will likely continue falling in October. Rolls-Royce (LON: RR) share price has been in a strong bearish trend in the past few months as...
Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and Nasdaq price forecast after solid U.S. job report
Wall Street’s three main indexes weakened on Friday even though the U.S. job market confirmed that the economy is on solid footing as the country reported that nonfarm payrolls rose more than expected in September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, which surpassed economists’ estimate of 250,000 for...
Is Boeing stock a ‘buy’ after deliveries went up in September?
Boeing says it delivered more planes in September than it did a month earlier. Hightower's Stephanie Link shares her outlook on the Boeing stock. Its shares are currently down more than 40% versus their year-to-date high. Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) is in the green on Tuesday after the multinational said...
PepsiCo Q3 results suggest consumer is keeping strong in all geographies
PepsiCo Inc reports strong Q3 and raises its future guidance. CFO Hugh Johnston discussed results on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Wall Street continues to recommend buying PepsiCo stock. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ: PEP) is up 4.0% on Wednesday after the beverage company reported market-beating results for its fiscal third quarter and raised...
Should you sell Rivian shares after it recalled nearly all of its vehicles?
Rivian Automotive Inc recalls 12,212 vehicles on Monday. Dan Ives reiterates his "outperform" rating on Rivian shares. Shares of the EV maker are down about 10% this morning. Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) is down about 10% on Monday after the EV company announced it was recalling “nearly all” vehicles it has made to date.
easyJet share price outlook ahead of FY’22 trading update
EasyJet share price has crashed hard in 2022. It has dropped to the lowest level since 2015. Focus shifts to the upcoming trading update set for Friday. easyJet (LON: EZJ) share price has been in a strong downward trend in 2022 even as the aviation industry makes a strong recovery. The stock crashed to a low of 276p, which was the lowest level since September 2011. It has fallen by more than 81% in 2015.
Hubble Protocol laser-focused on Latin America, the new stablecoins’ growth base
Hubble Protocol is the home of Solana’s premier stablecoin USDH. Stablecoin adoption in Latin America is fast outpacing the rest of the world. Hubble Protocol Marius Ciubotariu believes Latin America will provide this new growth base for stablecoins. Hubble Protocol, the home of Solana’s premier stablecoin USDH, is laser-focused...
Whales accumulated over $929M in Bitcoin in the last two weeks, should you BTC now?
Bitcoin whales have added 6,173 BTC (worth around $929 million) to their holdings since September 27, 2022. This is also evident in Bitcoin's trading volume, which has increased by 23% in the last 24 hours. With this momentum and whale accumulation, Bitcoin can reach $21,000 by the end of October...
Avalanche blockchain went live on OpenSea, can this boost AVAX?
The largest NFT marketplace, OpenSea, now supports the Avalanche ecosystem in the market. OpenSea currently features 200 Avalanche-native collections. Ava Labs stated that the total NFT sales volume increased by 180% since Q2 of 2022. The largest peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs on Ethereum (ETH/USD), OpenSea, made an official announcement that...
Axie Infinity creator Sky Mavis to stake 11.4 million AXS
AXS is the native governance token of the Axie Infinity ecosystem. Sky Mavis will stake 11,475,000 AXS tokens currently on its balance sheet. AXS price has dropped nearly 5% in the past 24 hours and by more than 20% in the past 30 days. Sky Mavis, the developer of play-to-earn...
Nancy Tengler explains why she remains bullish on Microsoft stock
Microsoft Corporation made a new 52-week low on Tuesday. Nancy Tengler still recommends buying the Microsoft stock. She explained why this morning on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Rising rates tend to be a significant headwind for the high-growth tech names but the Chief Executive of Laffer Tengler Investments says Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) continues to be a name to “hide” in this environment.
Nikkei 225 forecast as the USD/JPY spikes to a record high
The Nikkei 225 index has fallen by more than 8% this year. It has outperformed other indices like DAX and Dow Jones. The index crashed as the Japanese yen plunged to an all-time low. The Nikkei 225 index has outperformed its global peers in 2022 as investors focus on low-interest...
Coinbase stock soars after firm inks deal with Google
Coinbase stock rose more than 4% in premarket trades on Tuesday. Google will accept crypto payment for its cloud services via Coinbase. The companies plan to drive Web3 development and adoption. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) jumped nearly 4% in pre-market trading on Tuesday to hit prices of $69.88. COIN was trading...
