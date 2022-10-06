ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Motley Fool

Here's Precisely When Social Security's "Raise" for 2023 Will Be Announced

Most retirees rely on their Social Security income to make ends meet, which is why the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement is so anticipated. Social Security's COLA for 2023 will be historic in a variety of ways. However, the "raise" given to Social Security beneficiaries isn't all it's cracked up...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Social Security's 2023 COLA: What Retirees Must Know

The Social Security COLA for 2023 could reach 9%, but retirees should still budget cautiously. Retirees will receive a COLA notice in December detailing their updated Social Security benefit for next year. A big Social Security COLA in 2023 means more retirees will owe income tax on their benefits in...
INCOME TAX
Motley Fool

Tomorrow's a Big Day for Social Security Beneficiaries. Here's Why

Inflation has eroded the buying power of Social Security benefits this year. Many seniors are eager to hear what next year's Social Security raise will look like. Oct. 13 is when an official cost-of-living adjustment should be made public. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Which Cannabis Stocks Would Benefit Most From U.S. Federal Legalization?

Shares of cannabis companies have been rising as investors see reasons to hope that serious marijuana reform could be on the way. Numerous cannabis companies have agreements in place that they can execute as soon as legalization occurs. Multi-state operators could become hot buys, as legalization would open up many...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023

Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. There are higher amounts you might have to pay if you have high income levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
MENTAL HEALTH
AFP

US team discusses help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops

US officials on Wednesday held talks in Haiti on requests for international intervention to combat spiraling insecurity but President Joe Biden's administration indicated reluctance over sending US troops. The US team will "talk about the request that was put forward by the prime minister and ensure that we are engaging actively with all sectors of Haitian society to make sure that the international community is responding to the needs of Haiti," another US official told reporters on customary condition of anonymity.
U.S. POLITICS
Motley Fool

Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week

It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
BUSINESS

