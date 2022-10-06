Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
Here's Precisely When Social Security's "Raise" for 2023 Will Be Announced
Most retirees rely on their Social Security income to make ends meet, which is why the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) announcement is so anticipated. Social Security's COLA for 2023 will be historic in a variety of ways. However, the "raise" given to Social Security beneficiaries isn't all it's cracked up...
10 Reasons You Should Claim Social Security Early
Your retirement planning likely includes getting income from the Social Security Administration, but when you start collecting Social Security benefits can have a big impact on your planning. The...
Social Security: Can My Grandchild Receive Dependent Benefits?
Under certain circumstances, Social Security may pay dependent or survivor benefits to a grandchild -- if the parents are deceased or disabled, or if you legally adopted the child. Continue reading to...
Motley Fool
Social Security's 2023 COLA: What Retirees Must Know
The Social Security COLA for 2023 could reach 9%, but retirees should still budget cautiously. Retirees will receive a COLA notice in December detailing their updated Social Security benefit for next year. A big Social Security COLA in 2023 means more retirees will owe income tax on their benefits in...
Motley Fool
Tomorrow's a Big Day for Social Security Beneficiaries. Here's Why
Inflation has eroded the buying power of Social Security benefits this year. Many seniors are eager to hear what next year's Social Security raise will look like. Oct. 13 is when an official cost-of-living adjustment should be made public.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: This Former Treasury Secretary's Recession Warning Could Mean More Stimulus Checks Come Soon
A fourth stimulus check could be a possibility -- but it wouldn't be a good thing. Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers has warned that a recession is likely. Past recessions have resulted in stimulus checks. Lawmakers could be prompted to act by an economic downturn. Things are not looking good...
Motley Fool
Which Cannabis Stocks Would Benefit Most From U.S. Federal Legalization?
Shares of cannabis companies have been rising as investors see reasons to hope that serious marijuana reform could be on the way. Numerous cannabis companies have agreements in place that they can execute as soon as legalization occurs. Multi-state operators could become hot buys, as legalization would open up many...
Motley Fool
Why Thursday Will Be a Make-or-Break Day for the Stock Market -- and for Social Security Retirees
The latest reading of the Consumer Price Index will be made available tomorrow morning. All eyes are on inflation to see if the Federal Reserve will need to keep raising interest rates. Inflation data will also determine the increase in Social Security benefits for 2023.
Motley Fool
Here's What Medicare Part B Costs and Covers in 2023
Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient care. There are higher amounts you might have to pay if you have high income levels.
US team discusses help for troubled Haiti but cautious on troops
US officials on Wednesday held talks in Haiti on requests for international intervention to combat spiraling insecurity but President Joe Biden's administration indicated reluctance over sending US troops. The US team will "talk about the request that was put forward by the prime minister and ensure that we are engaging actively with all sectors of Haitian society to make sure that the international community is responding to the needs of Haiti," another US official told reporters on customary condition of anonymity.
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: An Important Inflation Update Comes Out This Week
It's information you'll want to look out for. Inflation has been hurting consumers for well over a year. Later this week, we should get a big update on inflation levels. There's a reason so many consumers have been calling for stimulus checks this year. Inflation has been making it very difficult to keep up with standard living costs, and many people feel they need a lifeline to avoid depleting their savings and racking up scores of credit card debt just to stay afloat.
