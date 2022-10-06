Read full article on original website
DOUBBLE BUBBLE
6d ago
I have an outdoor cathouse being delivered today for my outdoor kitty that got dumped on me 4 months ago. Going to put a lightbulb in a coffee can for heat and a kitty bed. I just hope he will get in it.
Reply(3)
9
Andrea Baker
5d ago
please spay and neuter, most cats on the street have been abandoned by their owners with the thinking that cats can take of themselves. it's heartbreaking
Reply
8
you’re killin me, smalls
5d ago
Thank you for looking out for this guy, even if he is a little stinker. He’s lucky to have you.
Reply
6
