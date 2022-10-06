ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Citrus County Chronicle

French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

PARIS (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started the process of requisitioning workers at petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying shortages are becoming “unbearable” to too many in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Citrus County Chronicle

German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said it expects...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it. Plenty of controversy accompanies the move, known as a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government uses to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and thus the inflation they’re actually feeling. The increase is also one-size-fits-all, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they may have. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
BUSINESS
Citrus County Chronicle

'Africa on its own': Little help in epidemics, says official

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Africa must plan to respond effectively to disease outbreaks without international help, a top public health official said Wednesday, warning that the continent of 1.3 billion people is “on its own” during pandemics. As assistance often never materializes, African nations must plug gaps...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Citrus County Chronicle

Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leak was detected in an underground oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Guardian

Ukraine makes gains near Kherson as allies provide air defences

Ukraine’s army boasted of territorial gains near the strategically vital southern city of Kherson on Wednesday as Nato allies delivered new air defence systems in the wake of Russia’s recent missile attacks across the country. After 48 hours of Ukrainian cities coming under heavy fire, the government in...
MILITARY
Citrus County Chronicle

Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea which has never been in use. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never brought natural gas to Europe...
POLITICS
Citrus County Chronicle

Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Citrus County Chronicle

UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy faced new shocks Wednesday after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan – and the government appeared to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. The pound currency sank against the dollar and the...
ECONOMY
Citrus County Chronicle

UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
WORLD
Citrus County Chronicle

TikTok going big on US e-commerce? Job listings offer clues

NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce with plans to operate its own U.S. warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Citrus County Chronicle

Syria digs up 'rare' Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold

RASTAN, Syria (AP) — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs, Syria’s third...
MIDDLE EAST
Citrus County Chronicle

Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
PROTESTS
Citrus County Chronicle

AP News Summary at 11:49 a.m. EDT

Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days. Energoatom reported the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” on Wednesday morning when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation. The power was restored about eight hours later, but such interruptions increase the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to cool the nuclear reactors. Energoatom says diesel generators provided emergency power but the backup fuel supply is limited. Meanwhile, Western officials discussed maintaining winter weapon and aid supplies to Ukraine. Russia said eight people were arrested for an explosion on a Russia-to-Crimea bridge.
PUBLIC SAFETY

