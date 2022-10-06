Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Citrus County Chronicle
French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies
PARIS (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started the process of requisitioning workers at petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying shortages are becoming “unbearable” to too many in the country.
Citrus County Chronicle
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said it expects...
Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.
NEW YORK (AP) — Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes. On Thursday, the U.S. government is set to announce how big a percentage increase Social Security beneficiaries will see in monthly payments this upcoming year. It’s virtually certain to be the largest in four decades. It’s all part of an annual ritual where Washington adjusts Social Security benefits to keep up with inflation, or at least with one narrow measure of it. Plenty of controversy accompanies the move, known as a cost-of-living adjustment or COLA. Critics say the data the government uses to set the increase doesn’t reflect what older Americans are actually spending, and thus the inflation they’re actually feeling. The increase is also one-size-fits-all, which means beneficiaries get the same raise regardless of where they live or how big a nest egg they may have. Here’s a look at what’s happening:
RELATED PEOPLE
Citrus County Chronicle
'Africa on its own': Little help in epidemics, says official
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Africa must plan to respond effectively to disease outbreaks without international help, a top public health official said Wednesday, warning that the continent of 1.3 billion people is “on its own” during pandemics. As assistance often never materializes, African nations must plug gaps...
Citrus County Chronicle
Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A leak was detected in an underground oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers...
Ukraine makes gains near Kherson as allies provide air defences
Ukraine’s army boasted of territorial gains near the strategically vital southern city of Kherson on Wednesday as Nato allies delivered new air defence systems in the wake of Russia’s recent missile attacks across the country. After 48 hours of Ukrainian cities coming under heavy fire, the government in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea which has never been in use. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never brought natural gas to Europe...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iranians keep up protests over Mahsa Amini death despite mounting fatalities
DUBAI, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Iranians kept up anti-government protests on Wednesday despite an increasingly deadly state crackdown, social media reports showed, as Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed the demonstrations as "scattered riots" planned by Iran's enemies.
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site...
Citrus County Chronicle
UK markets roiled after bank rules out extending help
LONDON (AP) — Britain’s economy faced new shocks Wednesday after the Bank of England ruled out extending an emergency debt-buying plan – and the government appeared to blame the independent central bank for the U.K.’s economic turmoil. The pound currency sank against the dollar and the...
Citrus County Chronicle
UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
TikTok going big on US e-commerce? Job listings offer clues
NEW YORK (AP) — TikTok appears to be deepening its foray into e-commerce with plans to operate its own U.S. warehouses, the kind of packing and shipping facilities more associated with Amazon or Walmart than the social media platform best known for addictive short videos. In the past two...
Citrus County Chronicle
Syria digs up 'rare' Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold
RASTAN, Syria (AP) — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs, Syria’s third...
West plans more arms for 'brave' Ukraine as sirens sound again
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, especially air defences after Russia launched its most intense missile strikes since the war began.
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
Citrus County Chronicle
Today in History: October 12, China arrests "Gang of Four"
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 285th day of 2022. There are 80 days left in the year.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 11:49 a.m. EDT
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s state nuclear operator says Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant to lose all external power for the second time in five days. Energoatom reported the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant suffered a “blackout” on Wednesday morning when a missile damaged a distant electrical substation. The power was restored about eight hours later, but such interruptions increase the risk of a radiation disaster because electricity is needed to cool the nuclear reactors. Energoatom says diesel generators provided emergency power but the backup fuel supply is limited. Meanwhile, Western officials discussed maintaining winter weapon and aid supplies to Ukraine. Russia said eight people were arrested for an explosion on a Russia-to-Crimea bridge.
Next January 6 hearing to focus on warnings of violence leading up to Capitol attack – live
Panel intends to detail how White House and Secret Service were told of potential for violence in days leading up to insurrection
Comments / 0