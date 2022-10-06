ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Citrus County Chronicle

Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea which has never been in use. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never brought natural gas to Europe...
POLITICS
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites

BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said it expects...
ECONOMY
AP News Summary at 8:42 p.m. EDT

UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers also condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people. Russia launched the attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.
POLITICS
Iodine pills in short supply after Finland updates guideline

HELSINKI (AP) — Many Finnish pharmacies ran out of iodine tablets Wednesday, a day after the Nordic country’s health ministry recommended that households buy a single dose in a case of a radiation emergency amid increasing fears of a nuclear event due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. “An accident at a nuclear power plant could release radioactive iodine into the environment, which could build up in the thyroid gland,” the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said Tuesday. Pharmacies in many locations in Finland reported Wednesday they had run out of iodine tablets as citizens rushed to purchase the medicine. Drug wholesale also said their were stockpiles emptied out. The ministry said the iodine tablet recommendation is limited to those aged 3-40 because of the potential risks that radiation exposure poses to that age group.
PHARMACEUTICALS
French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies

PARIS (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started the process of requisitioning workers at petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying shortages are becoming “unbearable” to too many in the country.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Tuesday said eligible Americans should get the updated COVID-19 boosters by Halloween to have maximum protection against the coronavirus by Thanksgiving and the holidays, as it warned of a “challenging” virus season ahead. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19...
POTUS
Palestinians strike in east Jerusalem over police raids

JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian shops and businesses in east Jerusalem shut down on Wednesday to protest Israeli police raids in the area that have prompted fierce clashes between police and Palestinian protesters. Israeli police have been operating in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem's eastern sector to hunt for...
PROTESTS
UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
WORLD
Syria digs up 'rare' Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold

RASTAN, Syria (AP) — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs, Syria’s third...
MIDDLE EAST
Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a...
FLORIDA STATE
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
PROTESTS

