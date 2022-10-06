Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Citrus County Chronicle
Russia arrests 8 in bridge attack; Ukraine plant loses power
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missile attacks caused a crippled nuclear plant in Ukraine to lose all external power for the second time in five days, increasing the risk of a radiation disaster because critical safety systems need electricity to operate, Ukraine’s state nuclear operator said Wednesday. On-site...
Citrus County Chronicle
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine-War
MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea which has never been in use. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has never brought natural gas to Europe...
Ukraine endures another day of missile attacks, 8 detained for Crimea bridge attack
Missile strikes continue, seven killed in a market from a Russian strike Eight people detained by Russia for the Crimea Bridge attack. Nato members meet in Brussels and supply more air defenses Pope Francis speaks out against the bombings Bodies are exhumed from a mass grave in Lyman Ukraine.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Russia protests over Japan's firing of HIMARS in exercise with U.S
LONDON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Russia said it had protested to the Japanese embassy on Wednesday over joint Japan-U.S. military exercises this week in which it said HIMARS rocket systems were fired close to Russia's borders.
Citrus County Chronicle
German government: Economy to shrink in 2023 as war bites
BERLIN (AP) — The German government on Wednesday slashed its growth forecast for this year and predicted that Europe's biggest economy would shrink in 2023 as it deals with the fallout from Russia's war in Ukraine, including Moscow cutting off natural gas supplies. The Economy Ministry said it expects...
West plans more arms for 'brave' Ukraine as sirens sound again
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, especially air defences after Russia launched its most intense missile strikes since the war began.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP News Summary at 8:42 p.m. EDT
UN, G7 decry Russian attack on Ukraine as possible war crime. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces have carpeted Ukraine with a fresh barrage of missiles and munition-carrying drones. The bombardment came a day after strikes across the country killed at least 19 people and knocked out power across the country. The U.N. human rights office says the “particularly shocking” attacks could amount to war crimes. The leaders of the Group of Seven industrial powers also condemned the attacks and said they would “stand firmly with Ukraine for as long as it takes.” Their pledge defied Russian warnings that Western assistance would prolong the war and the pain of Ukraine’s people. Russia launched the attacks in retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean Peninsula.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iodine pills in short supply after Finland updates guideline
HELSINKI (AP) — Many Finnish pharmacies ran out of iodine tablets Wednesday, a day after the Nordic country’s health ministry recommended that households buy a single dose in a case of a radiation emergency amid increasing fears of a nuclear event due to Russia’s war in Ukraine. “An accident at a nuclear power plant could release radioactive iodine into the environment, which could build up in the thyroid gland,” the Finnish Ministry of Social Affairs and Health said Tuesday. Pharmacies in many locations in Finland reported Wednesday they had run out of iodine tablets as citizens rushed to purchase the medicine. Drug wholesale also said their were stockpiles emptied out. The ministry said the iodine tablet recommendation is limited to those aged 3-40 because of the potential risks that radiation exposure poses to that age group.
Citrus County Chronicle
French government orders workers to ensure fuel supplies
PARIS (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started the process of requisitioning workers at petrol depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso in an attempt to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying shortages are becoming “unbearable” to too many in the country.
Citrus County Chronicle
White House: Get new booster by Halloween for safer holidays
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Tuesday said eligible Americans should get the updated COVID-19 boosters by Halloween to have maximum protection against the coronavirus by Thanksgiving and the holidays, as it warned of a “challenging” virus season ahead. Dr. Ashish Jha, the White House COVID-19...
Citrus County Chronicle
Palestinians strike in east Jerusalem over police raids
JERUSALEM (AP) — Palestinian shops and businesses in east Jerusalem shut down on Wednesday to protest Israeli police raids in the area that have prompted fierce clashes between police and Palestinian protesters. Israeli police have been operating in the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem's eastern sector to hunt for...
Citrus County Chronicle
UN ponders rapid armed force to help end Haiti's crisis
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres submitted a letter to the Security Council on Sunday proposing the immediate activation of a rapid action force following a plea for help from Haiti as gangs and protesters paralyze the country. The letter, which was seen by...
Citrus County Chronicle
Syria digs up 'rare' Roman mosaic in former rebel stronghold
RASTAN, Syria (AP) — Syria uncovered a large intact mosaic that dates back to the Roman era, describing it Wednesday as the most important archaeological discovery since the country's conflict began 11 years ago. Journalists were shown the mosaic in the central town of Rastan near Homs, Syria’s third...
Citrus County Chronicle
Today in History: October 12, China arrests "Gang of Four"
Today is Wednesday, Oct. 12, the 285th day of 2022. There are 80 days left in the year.
Citrus County Chronicle
Justice Dept. asks court to deny Trump plea over FBI search
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Tuesday urged the Supreme Court to steer clear of a legal fight over classified documents seized during an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate. The high court is weighing an emergency appeal from Trump asking it to overturn a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country's morality police, an advocacy group said.
Comments / 0