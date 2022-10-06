Effective: 2022-10-12 10:18:00 CDT Expires: 2022-10-12 15:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Stone; Traverse ELEVATED FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ACROSS PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA THIS AFTERNOON Relative humidity values this afternoon will drop to around 30 to 35 percent with northwesterly winds gusting to around 35 mph across west central Minnesota. This will result in elevated fire weather conditions, with any fires that start having the potential to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

BIG STONE COUNTY, MN ・ 2 HOURS AGO