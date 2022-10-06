Read full article on original website
Stat Pack: Where USC football stands statistically following Week 6
The Stat Pack is back. For those that are unfamiliar, every week I take a look at where USC stands statistically on a national and conference level. I also pull out interesting or impressive stat standings/trends. Here is where USC stands after a Week 6 win over Washington State. The first number in parentheses represents the national ranking followed by the Pac-12 ranking. The line in italics is where USC ranked the previous week.
ESPN FPI predicts final six games of USC’s season
USC had a chance to have a great season given expectations with a top-ranked transfer class and its presence of coach Lincoln Riley, one of college football’s best offensive minds. The Trojans grew closer toward making a very special season a reality Saturday afternoon. USC is 6-0 for the...
Louisville pushing hard for another St. John Bosco player in OL Sean Na'a
Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei took down Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco 17-7 on Friday in a matchup of the nation's top two programs. Even in defeat, Braves offensive lineman Sean Na'a still had a strong showing. Na’a is one of the top un-committed lineman out West. He transferred in...
WATCH: Isolation highlights of Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham
Los Alamitos (Calif.) junior five-star defensive lineman T.A. Cunningham sat out the first five games of the season after making the trek westward from Georgia, but was back under the lights the past two weeks. These are the Newport tapes from Cunningham's first two games back playing high school football....
