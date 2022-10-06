Read full article on original website
Idaho8.com
Novak Djokovic is welcome at Australian Open, says tournament director; Russian and Belarusian players can compete
Novak Djokovic would be welcomed to play at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. The former world No. 1 was deported from Australia in January following a prolonged saga, including time in detention, preventing his participation in this year’s Australian Open due to his refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19.
