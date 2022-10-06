Read full article on original website
Report: Reliance Industries' New FPSO in Collision Incident Off India
India-based Reliance Industries' recently delivered FPSO Ruby on Sunday collided ‘lightly’ with an accommodation barge offshore the east coast of India, India’s Economic Times reported on the same day. The news website cited a Reliance spokesperson who said that the incident happened when a gangway from the...
ADNOC Drilling Bags $1.53B Offshore Drilling Contract
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has awarded a $1.53 billion (AED 5.62 billion) contract to ADNOC Drilling, to expand ADNOC’s offshore operations and its objective to increase oil and gas production. ADNOC offshore division ADNOC Offshore awarded the two-year contract, which covers the provision of 12 jack-up rigs...
Keppel, Borr Drilling Strike Deal on Delivery Schedule for Five Jack-up Rigs
Singapore's Keppel said on Wednesday that it had reached a deal with the offshore drilling company Borr Drilling over the delivery schedule for five jack-up rigs ordered previously by Borr Drilling. The rig builder had in 2020 and 2021 agreed with Borr Drilling to defer the scheduled delivery of five...
India Will Weigh What Russia Has to Offer on Sakhalin-1 Ownership Revamp
India maintains a "healthy dialogue" with Russia and will look at what is offered following an announced ownership revamp to the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas project, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Reuters. Russia last week issued a decree allowing it to seize Exxon Mobil's 30% stake and gave a...
Philippines: Cadlao Oil Redevelopment Could Revitalize Upstream Sector
The Philippines is seeking to revive its moribund upstream oil industry with the redevelopment of an oil field that last produced in the early 1990s, as it hopes to wean itself off fuel imports, energy officials said on Wednesday. With the Southeast Asian nation importing nearly all of its fuel...
FOW Players Target 132kV Dynamic Cables
UK industry players are eying the development of 132kV dynamic array cables to meet the demands of ever larger turbines, but there are calls for standards to be agreed before they invest. The need for 132kV cables is being driven by the growth is turbine capacity to 15MW and beyond,...
