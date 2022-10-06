Briefs: Newark speaker to address youth drug awareness

Newark Elks to host speaker for drug awareness event

The Newark Elks and Ohio Elks are hosting a drug awareness event next week.

At 7 p.m. Oct. 12, in the Newark Elks Ballroom, the organizations will host youth drug awareness speaker, Ray Lozano. Lozano's mission is to make a difference in youth lives and teach them to do the same.

The organizations said the event is aimed for middle and high school aged kids, parents, educators, youth leaders and professionals.

Space is limited. RSVP to underhillbecky1@gmail.com by Friday.

Free fall festival to benefit Newark women's shelter, FOP

A free fall festival set for Saturday will benefit the Newark women's shelter and Fraternal Order of Police No. 127.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Newark FOP. There will be vendors, food trucks, live music by The Shining Stars and country singer Dylan Peirse. SWAT and fire trucks will also be there for kids. There will also be door prizes, 50/50's and a silent auction.

Newark church hosting free community concert

Second Presbyterian Church, located at 42 E. Church St. in Newark, is proud to host harpist Olivia Claggett in concert on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 p.m.

Claggett is a Newark native and has been performing professionally at numerous events around central Ohio.

The program will include a varied genre of music, including classical and traditional Celtic selections.

The program will also feature Claggett’s sister, Sophia, in a harp duet, and harp and organ music with Rick Black, Second Presbyterian Church organist.

The event is free and open to the public.

Licking County resident receives state federation's 'Tribute to Women' award

Cindy Campbell, a member of the Licking County Republican Women’s Club (LCRWC) was recently honored by the Ohio Federation of Republican Women (OFRW) with its "Tribute to Women" award. Campbell was recognized for her many accomplishments in support of the Republican Party, the Federation of Republican Women and her community.

The event was held at the Embassy Suites in Dublin, during the OFRW annual conference weekend where Campbell was recognized for the following achievements. She serves as secretary of the Licking County Republican Women’s Club, as well as serving on the county's executive committee, she has been elected to represent Burlington Township on the Central Committee. In previous years Campbell has held the office of Secretary for the Republican Party Central and Executive Committees.

Campbell is currently administrative assistant for City of Newark Law Director Tricia Moore, and has 38 years of government service. She is very active in the Grange organization, and is a member of Morgan Grange #829 in Knox County.

She belongs to the Highwater Congregational United Church of Christ, where she has served as a past trustee, liturgist, member of the pastoral search committee, and member of Women in Service to Highwater (WISH). Campbell is a proud farm wife and has been married to her husband Ned for 39 years. The couple have a son named Austin. Their agriculture enterprises include a 200-plus acre grain farm, a feeder to finish hog operation, and a cattle feedlot.