ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily

Miglietti carries No. 1 Washington to victory

In a siege of relentless pressure, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team fought its way to a 1-0 victory over a dug-in California side dead set on scraping out a result in Seattle. “Every game provides different challenges,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “They really sat back and...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Washington unable to defeat in-form Cal side

Away games haven’t been kind to the Washington women’s soccer team in recent weeks. In need of a bounce-back win, Washington was unable to do enough to get it, as it fell to Cal, 2-1, despite creating a plethora of scoring chances throughout the game. Coming off a...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily

Kilbreath: If you close your eyes…

After the Washington football team’s loss at Arizona State on Saturday afternoon, the question that Huskies fans are asking themselves sounds a lot like Bastille’s hit song, “Pompeii.”. UW fans desperately want to be optimistic. In the first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer and a new...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Chicago, IL
City
Washington, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
State
Washington State
City
Golf, IL
City
Seattle, WA
City
Stanford, IL
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
South Carolina State
The Daily

What exactly does UW Alert report?

Over the first weekend of the quarter, several separate violent incidents rocked the U-District. In the early hours of Oct. 1, a car fled after reports of shots fired, killing a pedestrian in Greek Row. Early the following morning, four UW students were wounded by gunshots outside Flowers on the Ave.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy