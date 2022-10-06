Read full article on original website
Miglietti carries No. 1 Washington to victory
In a siege of relentless pressure, the No. 1 Washington men’s soccer team fought its way to a 1-0 victory over a dug-in California side dead set on scraping out a result in Seattle. “Every game provides different challenges,” head coach Jamie Clark said. “They really sat back and...
Washington unable to defeat in-form Cal side
Away games haven’t been kind to the Washington women’s soccer team in recent weeks. In need of a bounce-back win, Washington was unable to do enough to get it, as it fell to Cal, 2-1, despite creating a plethora of scoring chances throughout the game. Coming off a...
Kilbreath: If you close your eyes…
After the Washington football team’s loss at Arizona State on Saturday afternoon, the question that Huskies fans are asking themselves sounds a lot like Bastille’s hit song, “Pompeii.”. UW fans desperately want to be optimistic. In the first year under head coach Kalen DeBoer and a new...
Relief from smoky conditions expected soon, UW doctor talks preventative measures
Nearly halfway into October, smoky conditions created from forest fires spanning the length of the Cascades has left Seattle struggling with a higher than normal air quality index and a campus hazy with smoke. The closest active wildfire to Seattle currently is the Bolt Creek Fire, located along the northern...
What exactly does UW Alert report?
Over the first weekend of the quarter, several separate violent incidents rocked the U-District. In the early hours of Oct. 1, a car fled after reports of shots fired, killing a pedestrian in Greek Row. Early the following morning, four UW students were wounded by gunshots outside Flowers on the Ave.
