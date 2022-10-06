ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenison, MI

CBS Detroit

Michigan State Police Investigating A Traffic Crash

     Northbound M/10 at Wyoming is back open following a traffic crash early this morning. The Detroit Regional Communications Center received a call at about 4:10am about a crash, and one of the drivers firing a shot at the other. At 6:05 am, Michigan State Police (MSP) officers were able to locate the victim following a phone call he made to police once he got home from the accidentscene. Further investigation conducted by MSP revealed that the victim was traveling Northbound on M10 when he swerved to avoid a collision with a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash....
WYOMING, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Michigan State Police investigating reported freeway shooting

(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating a reported freeway shooting. MSP says the victim was traveling northbound on the Lodge near Wyoming around 4:50 a.m. when he swerved and swiped the driver’s door of a Chrysler 200 that was blocking the freeway from a crash. Police say...
WYOMING, MI
Fox17

Deputies seek suspect in Gaines Twp. purse snatching

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a person suspected of snatching a purse from a 70-year-old woman in Gaines Township Sunday evening. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the incident occurred on the southeast side of the city after 6 p.m. in...
GAINES TOWNSHIP, MI
WWMT

Kalamazoo Public Schools bus crashes in ditch, 2 students hurt

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Parents of a Kalamazoo County elementary school demanded answers after a school bus ended up in a ditch near an apartment complex nearly a week ago. Over a dozen Woods Lake Elementary School students were on the bus when it crashed into a ditch off Dragonfly Road in the Canterbury Homes Apartment complex in Oshtemo Township Oct. 5.
KALAMAZOO, MI
95.3 MNC

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday

A man kite surfing on Lake Michigan died Monday. Conservation officers say Douglas Tolle was taking kite surfing lessons on the lake near Washington Park in Michigan City Saturday. The DNR says they aren’t sure what happened, but that Tolle started struggling in the water. By the time other...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
The Flint Journal

Michigan construction worker, last seen clinging to tree, among Hurricane Ian’s victims

The body of a 35-year-old Michigan man who was last seen clinging to a tree as Hurricane Ian approached his Florida home has been found, The Associated Press reports. Craig Steven Markgraff Jr. Was reported missing from Hardee County, Fla., on Sept. 29, Freida Frisaro reports for AP. His body was found on Tuesday, Oct. 4. He was one of the first publicly identified victims of the storm that claimed more than 90 lives.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What to Do if You Hit a Deer With Your Car in Michigan

Living in Michigan, chances are good you're going to hit a deer with your car at some point. People hit deer year-round in Michigan but the majority of accidents happen in the spring and fall. According to Michigan.gov, each year, there are nearly 50,000 reported vehicle-deer crashes in Michigan. About...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Grand Rapids Press

Three candidates vying for 88th state House seat representing Muskegon, Ottawa counties

A current state Representative and two former educators are vying to represent a new House district that covers southwest Muskegon County and much of western Ottawa County. Republican Rep. Greg VanWoerkom, R-Norton Shores, Democrat Christine Baker and Libertarian Marv Bolthouse are running in the Nov. 8 general election for a two-year term representing the 88th district in the Michigan House of Representatives.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
US 103.1

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
WNDU

Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Child marriage still legal in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You have to be 21 to buy beer, 18 to vote, and 16 to get a driver’s license – but in Michigan, kids as young as 14 can get married to adults. There have been attempts over the years to ban child marriage in Michigan but they’ve never gained enough traction.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI

