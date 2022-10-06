Read full article on original website
Novak Djokovic is welcome at Australian Open, says tournament director; Russian and Belarusian players can compete
Novak Djokovic would be welcomed to play at the Australian Open if he can obtain a visa, according to tournament director Craig Tiley. The former world No. 1 was deported from Australia in January following a prolonged saga, including time in detention, preventing his participation in this year’s Australian Open due to his refusal to get vaccinated for Covid-19.
SpaceX books another ride for a millionaire around the moon
SpaceX said Wednesday that it has booked yet another mission around the moon for a wealthy thrill-seeker on its forthcoming Starship spacecraft. Dennis Tito, a US millionaire who previously paid his way to the International Space Station in 2001, and his wife, Akiko, plan to take a lunar expedition that will last roughly a week, according to SpaceX.
Webb telescope spies an unusual set of nested dust rings in space
A new image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope shows rings of dust plumes created by the violent interactions between two stars. The image is part of new research that reveals how intense starlight can push matter around in space by focusing on a double-star system located 5,000 light-years away from Earth in the Cygnus constellation.
Biden’s first formal National Security Strategy identifies China as ‘America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge’
President Joe Biden’s first formal national security strategy identifies China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge” while stressing the importance of rebuilding alliances in order to effectively compete over the coming decade. The document, required by Congress, comes 21 months into Biden’s term. The broad contours...
United Airlines starts early on summer 2023 plans for Europe
DALLAS (AP) — Planes from the U.S. to Europe were packed this summer, and United Airlines figures the same thing will happen next year. United announced Wednesday that it will again increase its peak summer schedule across the Atlantic. It will bring back flights to Stockholm, which it dropped back in 2019, and fly to Malaga, Spain, for the first time ever. At the same time, though, United is dropping Bergen, Norway, which didn’t meet United’s expectations this summer. United, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were boosted this summer by strong demand and high fares on flights to Europe, as Americans took advantage of fewer pandemic-related travel restrictions.
Tropical Storm Karl strengthens in Gulf of Mexico
The system poses no immediate threat to the U.S. but will impact Mexico, forecasters said.
