DALLAS (AP) — Planes from the U.S. to Europe were packed this summer, and United Airlines figures the same thing will happen next year. United announced Wednesday that it will again increase its peak summer schedule across the Atlantic. It will bring back flights to Stockholm, which it dropped back in 2019, and fly to Malaga, Spain, for the first time ever. At the same time, though, United is dropping Bergen, Norway, which didn’t meet United’s expectations this summer. United, American Airlines and Delta Air Lines were boosted this summer by strong demand and high fares on flights to Europe, as Americans took advantage of fewer pandemic-related travel restrictions.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 6 HOURS AGO