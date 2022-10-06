Read full article on original website
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
KTBS
Paws to Care: Friends of Marshall Animals
SHREVEPORT, La. - It's Wednesday and time to Paws to Care for our four-legged friends. Volunteers Paul and Jana from Friends of Marshall Animals joins us on KTBS 3 News Midday to show us how we can make a big difference in the life of furry friend. If you're interested...
KTBS
What's Happening: Oct. 14-16
$27.50 – 500. Established in 2001 as the original annual Bigfoot Conference in Texas by the Texas Bigfoot Research Center. The Texas Bigfoot Conference will be held the weekend of October 14-16, 2022. Confirmed Speakers:. Adam Davies. Loren Coleman. Lyle Blackburn. Ken Gerhard. Shelly Covington-Montana. Sybilla Irwin. Schedule of...
KTBS
'Laughing Man' film spotlights Louisiana homelessness
SHREVEPORT, La. - Filmmaker Zack Godshall will present 'The Laughing Man' on Wednesday, Oct. 12 as part of the Robinson Film Center's Regional Filmmakers Spotlight. The documentary profiles Thomas Alan Williamson and his daily struggle to survive as he faces homelessness in Louisiana. Though known for his infectious laugh, Thomas...
KTBS
WK Quick Care to offer drive-thru flu shots in Shreveport, Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - Protecting yourself and those around you from the flu will be even easier with the addition of online preregistration for WK Quick Care’s drive-thru flu shot clinics. Shreveport shots will be delivered at WK Portico Center and Bossier shots will be delivered at WK Quick Care Bossier.
KTBS
Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple
SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
KTBS
Bossier Arts Council could lose $50,000 in funding
BOSSIER CITY, La. - The Bossier Arts Council could be losing $50,000 in funding for its management of what's known as the plaza in the East Bank District. Brittainy Pope says she had only been on the job as executive director for two weeks when she was told by Mayor Tommy Chandler and some of his staff that their services managing the plaza right across the street would no longer be needed.
KTBS
Public help asked to find missing Bossier Parish woman
BENTON, La. - The Benton Police Department and the Bossier Sheriff's Office are looking for a missing woman. Cheryl Leann Way, 42, was last seen on Oct. 7 at around 8 a.m., when she walked away from her residence in the 1000 block of Sharon Street in Benton. Way is...
KTBS
Fuller holds virtual town hall
SHREVEPORT, La. - Levette Fuller was part of a Shreveport mayoral forum Tuesday, so she took her campaign to social media with a virtual town hall. Fuller focused on economic development, crime and infrastructure. "We need to fortify your downtown, let's remember the neighborhoods that we've been neglecting. And let's...
KTBS
3 killed in night of violence in Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. - It was a violent Tuesday night across Shreveport and now several people are dead. Police worked multiple shootings, all within about an hour. According to police, the first shooting happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Mandelane Street in Mooretown. Police say two black SUVs pulled up to a man and started shooting. The victim was then taken to Ochsner LSU Health where he died from his injuries.
KTBS
Shreveport vacant house fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - Investigators are looking into a vacant home that went up in flames Monday morning in the 4800 block of Dethune Drive. Firefighters say, when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke and flames tearing through the one-story brick home. It took 8 units to finally get it under...
KTBS
Shreveport church destroyed in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. - A Springhill Missionary Baptist Church in the 2500 block of Willie Mays Street in Shreveport was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. The initial call came in shortly after midnight. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames pouring from the building. There were no injuries, and...
KTBS
Southern University Shreveport searches for new chancellor
SHREVEPORT, La. - The search is on for the next chancellor of Southern University Shreveport. The search committee met Monday at SUSLA's Academy of Excellence. The committee is comprised of representatives of the university, alumni, and overall community of Shreveport. Members were appointed by the Southern University System President Dennis J. Shields.
KTBS
Dubberly man charged in Bienville Parish cow theft
BATON ROUGE, La. – A Webster Parish resident was arrested Thursday for failing to pay for two dozen cows he received last year. Jeremy S. Shephard, 34, of Dubberly, was arrested in Arcadia on a warrant for felony theft over $5,000. He's in the Bienville Parish Jail on a $50,000 bond.
KTBS
2 arrested following weekend chase in Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies arrested and charged a juvenile and a man after a high-speed chase on Saturday, Sheriff Steve Prator said Monday in a news release. Deputies were searching for a wanted juvenile out of Dallas and got into a pursuit with the driver of a white Dodge Charger that was reported as stolen. The high-speed chase started in the Cherokee Park neighborhood in Shreveport and ended on Freedom's Way in Keithville.
KTBS
East Texas Baptist University student killed in crash
DODDRIDGE, Ark. - East Texas Baptist University is mourning the death of one of its students. Garon Dupree, 20, of Bivins, Texas, died in a car crash on Sunday, according to the Arkansas Department of Public Safety. APS said Dupree was killed after a single-car crash took place around 2:15...
KTBS
New early voting site for Caddo Parish
SHREVEPORT, La - Mid-term elections are nearing with many important races to be decided across the country and, of course, in northwest Louisiana. In preparation for what could be a busy early voting period, Caddo Parish has added a second early voting location at the Shreve Memorial Library on Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. That's in addition to the Registrar of Voters location downtown Shreveport on Marshall Street.
KTBS
Mayoral candidates clash at business themed forum
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some of the candidates for mayor clashed over who should get credit for the city landing the Amazon Fulfillment Center. At a mayoral election forum held by the North Shreveport Business Association, the first question was how to create economic development. Republican Tom Arceneaux sparked the differing views on the Amazon deal by saying the city should concentrate on helping develop small businesses.
KTBS
Louisiana audit shows Shreveport mayor redirected city business to personal friend
(The Center Square) — A recent state audit shows Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins spent more than $35,000 on travel between 2019 and 2021 without proper documentation and redirected the city's insurance policies to send business to a longtime friend. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack conducted an investigative audit for...
KTBS
Man suspected of firing a weapon at his father arrested
BOSSIER, LA. - A man suspected of firing a weapon at his father Monday is now in custody. The Bossier Sheriff's Office said Joseph Gatlin, 28, fired several shots without hitting his father on Crawford Road in Princeton around 4 p.m. Gatlin was charged with one count of aggravated assault...
KTBS
Audit: Mayor Perkins failed to properly document travel expenses
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins during his term in office has repeatedly failed to properly document many of his travel expenses that were paid for by the city, the state’s chief auditor says. Those failures to fully document details of out-of-town trips include missing receipts, unexplained weekend...
