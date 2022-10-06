Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday
- The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM
- North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s
- South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s
- NNE winds 15 to 30 mph
- Clouds and a few widely scattered showers possible, especially close-in along Lake Michigan
Thursday Temperature Timeline – O’Hare International Airport
- Cold frontal passage near 2PM – wind shift from SW to NNE
- Temps increase to lower 70s before front, steady fall in temps after frontal passage.
Friday Set-up: Chicago embedded in cold air from Northern Canada
- N flow pulls cold air from northern Canada into the Great lakes/Chicago area
- Warm air pushed farther south – extending from Rockies across Gulf Coast states
Thursday-Friday Lake Michigan Wave Heights
NNE winds 20 to 30 mph expected to build waves on lake Michigan Thursday – Friday
