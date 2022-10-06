ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday

By WGN-TV Weather Team
WGN News
WGN News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b5A2G_0iO68TBW00
  • The cold front moves across the IL/WI border about midday, reaching well south of Chicago by 6PM
  • North portion Chicago area – Temps in the 70s by late morning, falling through the 60s/50s into the 40s
  • South portion – Temps falling out of the 70s early afternoon through the 60s into the 50s
  • NNE winds 15 to 30 mph
  • Clouds and a few widely scattered showers possible, especially close-in along Lake Michigan

Thursday Temperature Timeline – O’Hare International Airport

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bzA5Z_0iO68TBW00
  • Cold frontal passage near 2PM – wind shift from SW to NNE
  • Temps increase to lower 70s before front, steady fall in temps after frontal passage.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4f0XnK_0iO68TBW00

Friday Set-up: Chicago embedded in cold air from Northern Canada

  • N flow pulls cold air from northern Canada into the Great lakes/Chicago area
  • Warm air pushed farther south – extending from Rockies across Gulf Coast states

Thursday-Friday Lake Michigan Wave Heights

NNE winds 20 to 30 mph expected to build waves on lake Michigan Thursday – Friday

Click to Enlarge
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGNtv.com

Another wave of t-storms set to move in Wednesday

–The Chicago area, which has been VERY DRY, is on the way to its biggest rainfall in a month–since 1.47″ fell Sept 11-12. We need the rain. Only 0.05″ has fallen this month and my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll notes the period from Sept 26 through yesterday October 10–with its paltry 0.05″—is the driest such period in the 42 years since 1980. IN checking the books, I’ve found 1.72″ is normal for that period–so the past 15 days have all of 3% of the normal rain here in Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

More rain, followed by much cooler temperatures

Rain continues early Wednesday followed by significantly cooler temperatures beginning Thursday  Tuesday rainfall was the most recorded on a single day since 0.44” of rain fell at O’Hare Airport on September 18th.  Only 0.05” of rain had been recorded at O’Hare during the first ten days of October, well below the normal of 1.12”.  Total […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Effingham Radio

Strong to Severe Storms Possible in Central Illinois Tuesday and Wednesday

There’s potential that Central Illinois could see strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service in Lincoln, a couple of waves of thunderstorms are expected to track across Central Illinois on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms could be strong to severe,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wgnradio.com

The push to have ‘tiny homes’ in Chicago

Brien Cron, the president and founder of Chicago Tiny House joins Lisa Dent to discuss his organization’s pilot project to construct affordable, 500 square-feet homes around the city. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Area#Gulf Coast#Lake Michigan#Temperature Timeline#Sw#Nne Temps#Northern Canada N#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
Q985

Here’s How Much Snow Northern Illinois Will Get This Winter

That's the thing about winter in Northern Illinois--you know that we're going to get snowed on, you know that the first snow is potentially right around the corner, but you have no idea how much time you'll end up shoveling your driveway and sidewalk because you don't know how much snow you'll get.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
WGN News

Surge in crime discussed in West Loop safety meeting

CHICAGO — Community members and business owners in the West Loop met with Chicago police Tuesday night to discuss the recent uptick in criminal activity in the neighborhood.  West Loop resident Tali Booze says she moved to the West Loop due to family insisting the area was safe. But Booze says the area is anything […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Boy who’s spent entire life in Chicago hospitals discharged Tuesday

CHICAGO — A boy born with a rare genetic disease left a South Side hospital Tuesday after spending his entire life under care. Francesco Bruno is affected by skeletal dysplasia — which impacts the ribs and does not allow his lungs to properly grow. He’s undergone numerous surgeries to expand his chest while surviving and […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy