Cold front moves through the Chicago area Thursday

–The Chicago area, which has been VERY DRY, is on the way to its biggest rainfall in a month–since 1.47″ fell Sept 11-12. We need the rain. Only 0.05″ has fallen this month and my WGN meteorological colleague Mark Carroll notes the period from Sept 26 through yesterday October 10–with its paltry 0.05″—is the driest such period in the 42 years since 1980. IN checking the books, I’ve found 1.72″ is normal for that period–so the past 15 days have all of 3% of the normal rain here in Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO