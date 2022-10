The Bunker Hill Bears overcame an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to defeat West Lincoln 35-34 in overtime on Thursday night at Douglas C. Leonhardt Stadium in Vale. After quarterback Jordan Truesdale ran the ball into the endzone to give the Rebels the lead in the first overtime, the extra point attempt was blocked, leaving West Lincoln with a six-point lead.

LINCOLNTON, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO