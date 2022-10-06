ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear, DE

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Best Antique Stores in Delaware

- If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find an extensive variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
NEWARK, DE
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Wilmington, Delaware

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Wilmington for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Wilmington. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
WILMINGTON, DE
PhillyBite

The Best Ice Cream Parlors in Delaware

Delaware - When visiting Delaware, don't miss the opportunity to indulge in the best ice cream parlors. Whether you're looking for a unique flavor or a sweet treat, you'll find it here! In Delaware, you can visit The Ice Cream Store in Rehoboth Beach, Sweet Lucy's Ice Cream & Treats in Wilmington, and the Dairy Palace in New Castle.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Odessa, DE
City
Bear, DE
Delaware State
Delaware Pets & Animals
Popculture

Reality TV Host Chris Ritter Dies After Being Hit by Falling Tree Branch

Chris Ritter, the former host of The Appraisers, a former reality TV series about classic car appraisals, has died after a weakened tree branch fell on him at the Manor Golf Club near Reading in Pennsylvania. He was 43 years old and leaves behind two sons and a loving wife. According to Philly Voice, Ritter was riding in a golf cart along a fairway on Monday, Oct. 3 when the branch snapped loose and struck him. An ambulance transported him to Reading Hospital, where he died a short time later. The golf course in Sinking Spring. It was opened in 1928 and is one of the oldest public courses in eastern Pennsylvania, set about 70 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
SINKING SPRING, PA
WLWT 5

West Chester neighbors relive moments they heard gunshots, learned 4 members of a family were killed

HAMILTON, Ohio — West Chester residents testified on Tuesday about the moments they heard gunshots in the Lakefront at West Chester apartment complex on April 29, 2019. That's the night four members of one family had been killed. The victims were identified as Shalinderjit Kaur, 39; his parents Hakikat Singh Pannag, 59, and Parmjit Kaur, 62; and Parmjit's aunt, Amarjit Kaur, 58. They were shot a total of 16 times.
WEST CHESTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caroline Clark
WBOC

Dover Begins Annual Silver Lake Draw Down

DOVER, Del.- The City of Dover began it's annual drawdown of Silver Lake this morning. Water levels in Silver Lake will become noticeably lower over the next two weeks. The drawdown will continue through Oct. 21 or until the water has gone down at least two feet. Dover Director of...
DOVER, DE
PhillyBite

Delaware's Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffet Restaurants

- There are some tremendous all-you-can-eat buffet restaurants in Delaware. Some include the King Buffet in Dover, the Chinatown Buffet in Wilmington, and the Maharaja Indian Restaurant in Newark. But which of these restaurants offers the best food? Read on to find out. King Buffet in Dover DE. King Buffet...
WILMINGTON, DE
WGMD Radio

DE Emergency Order Allows Fall Staging of Poultry Litter

An emergency order for a 180-day extension has been allowed for properly staged poultry litter in Delaware Crop fields – beginning on November 1st. This emergency order was approved during the October 4th Delaware Nutrient Management Commission meeting. Control orders last spring severely restricted the movement and spreading of poultry litter because of an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian flu in Kent and New Castle Counties – which caused a hardship for some farmers.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Old Cat#Flyers#Delaware Cat Found
phillyvoice.com

A 'Hunter's Moon' will be visible in Philly on Sunday

Just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, people in Philadelphia can look into the sky and see an orange, glowing full moon. At 4:54 p.m., the full moon will reach its full illumination, and shortly after sunset, the "Hunter's moon" will reach a peak nighttime shadowy glow. Starting on Saturday, you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BreakingAC

Missing Egg Harbor Township found safe

A missing Egg Harbor Township teen has been found safe, police said. Edwardo Valentin, 14, was reported missing by his father after not returning home Friday evening. He was last seen leaving his residence at 6:30 p.m. Friday. He may possibly be in the Atlantic City area. Edwardo is described...
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
ghfalcon.com

Marching Band Places Fifth at Bands of America Competition

Yet again, the Green Hope Marching Band proved itself successful through hard word and determination. On October 8th, Green Hope’s band members traveled to Delaware to participate in the Bands of America (BOA) Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship Competition. As the band’s philosophy of having a growth mindset continues, their team dynamic is paying off.
NEWARK, DE
camdencountypd.org

Missing person – Nelia Williams

The Camden County Police Department is looking for a missing 15-year-old from Glassboro. Nelia Williams was reported missing in Camden after last being seen at the Bonsall Uncommon Charter School. She is described as a black female, 5’9”, 120 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, tan shirt and brown tights. She is known to frequent Centerville and Philadelphia.
CAMDEN, NJ
WMDT.com

One injured in shooting at Dover pizza restaurant, investigation underway

DOVER, Del. – Dover Police say one person was injured in a shooting at a local pizza restaurant Sunday afternoon. At around 4:40 p.m., the Dover Police Department received a report of a shooting at Roma’s Pizza, located at 1057 Walker Road. Officers arrived at the scene and located a Dover man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and is listed in stable condition.
DOVER, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy