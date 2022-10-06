Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Dipped Below $19K as Negative Sentiment Grows (Market Watch)
Ripple, Cardano, and Shiba Inu have plummeted by more than 5% in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin dipped below $19,000 for the first time in over a week as the overall sentiment for the crypto space continues to worsen. Most alternative coins have suffered even more on a daily scale....
XEN Crypto Detonated the Market, Crypto Exchange MEXC Became Its Main Battlefield
Recently, a project called XEN Crypto suddenly detonated the crypto market. The mint of its token XEN attracted the participation of more than 364,114 wallet addresses and triggered a surge in Ethereum network gas fees for 2 consecutive days, reaching 200wei at one point on October 9. According to Ultrasound data, the ETH burned during the minting process reached 2,271 on October 10, accounting for 19.46% of the total burning of the Ethereum network on October 7.
Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Skyrockets 13% After Highest Increase Since May 2021
This is the highest increase in the BTC mining difficulty since May of last year. The latest pre-programmed bitcoin mining difficulty adjustment increased the metric by levels not seen in over a year to a new all-time high. The hash rate has also been gradually rising lately, leading to a...
Bitcoin Whales Accumulating as Bear Market Floor is Established: Glassnode
On-chain analysis is increasingly pointing towards the establishment of a bear market bottom which denotes an accumulation phase for Bitcoin whales. In its weekly on-chain analysis report on Oct. 10, Glassnode stated that Bitcoin has “remained remarkably stable” in recent weeks when compared to traditional asset markets such as forex, volatile equity, and credit.
3 Reasons for Huobi Token (HT) Price Surge Today
Huobi Token (HT) reached a 40-day high at around $5.20 on several recent announcements by the company. Huobi Token (HT) – the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global – spiked by approximately 18% hours after Justin Sun confirmed he will take an advisory role in the exchange. The recently...
It’s Over 9000: ETH’s Supply Change Since The Merge
Ethereum’s supply since the Merge has increased by about 9,700 ETH – an insignificant change compared to what it would have been with PoW. The Merge was this year’s biggest event. It marked the long-awaited transition of Ethereum from a Proof-of-Work governance consensus to a Proof-of-Stake one.
BNB Tumbles 5% Weekly, Now Facing Critical Support (Binance Coin Price Analysis)
Binance Coin had a difficult week after being rejected at the key resistance and entered into a downtrend. BNB could not move above the $300 resistance, and since then, the bears took over. The next key support is found at $260, and if buyers don’t step up, then the price is likely to retest this level. Considering the decreasing volume, it seems unlikely that buyers will become interested until the price hits $260.
Will Cardano Lose This Critical Support? Here’s the Next Bearish Target (ADA Price Analysis)
Cardano’s price continues its downtrend and seems about to fall below a critical support level that may take ADA below 40 cents. Buyers have failed to stop the downtrend and ADA is facing a critical level. If sellers manage to break below $0.42 and sustain the pressure, then the cryptocurrency would be more likely to fall toward $0.38. The resistance is at $0.47. Due to the lack of buying momentum, ADA seems unlikely to make a recovery any time soon.
FINPR Starts Offering Crypto Influencer Services on Twitter
FINPR Agency expands the list of its marketing services for blockchain startups by offering crypto influencer services on Twitter. From now on, FINPR, one of the leading blockchain PR agencies, will offer 160+ placement options (tweets, retweets, quotes) from 80+ trusted and well-known Twitter crypto influencers. “Majority of crypto companies...
Ripple (XRP) Is This Week’s Best Performer With 18% Gains (Market Watch)
Despite being calm on a daily scale, XRP is up by 18% weekly and sits above $0.5. Bitcoin initiated a minor leg up in the past 24 hours but was stopped in its tracks and is now close to breaking below $19,000. Most altcoins sit calmly with minor daily losses....
Coinbase-Backed DeSo Disrupts Telegram, WhatsApp, and Signal
[PRESS RELEASE – Los Angeles, CA, 11th October 2022]. DeSo, a new blockchain that has raised $200 million from Coinbase, Sequoia, and Andreessen Horowitz, just launched decentralized on-chain end-to-end encrypted group chats, a first-of-its-kind innovation. On-chain messages are resistant to censorship and can be used pseudonymously without supplying personal...
Ethereum Slips Below $1,300 as Bears Dominate Market Momentum (ETH Price Analysis)
Ethereum is not out of the woods despite closing last week’s candle in green. The mid-term uptrend is threatened by increasingly high selling pressure. The daily chart remains bearish. The diagonal support (in green) has so far kept the price from falling further but is now in danger of being broken.
Phemex Launching New Copy Trading – Trade Like an Expert with a Single Click
Copy trading is a trading strategy that enables investors on various financial markets to automatically open positions and execute trades in accordance with the portfolio of another trader. It can be automatic or manual, depending on how the user prefers to manage copy trading. A successful and profitable trader with a track record can be imitated by traders using the copy trading methodology.
Blockchain Technology Company Tradestrike Launches Innovative Crypto Wallet
[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 11th October 2022]. The mobile wallet will enable millions of crypto investors worldwide to manage their portfolio of digital assets. The digital app comes with fiat on and off-ramp, an intuitive portfolio tracker, and an industry-leading interface tailored to the needs of retail investors.
Portugal Looking to Tax Short-Term Crypto Gains From Next Year: Report
Crypto investors may soon be subject to taxation in Portugal, as the government has proposed a new tax policy for cryptocurrency. Portugal’s policy shift from no crypto taxes to one where levies are charged on cryptocurrencies is set to enter another chapter as policymakers eye short-term crypto asset owners.
Huobi Token Soars 22% Following Latest Developments (Market Watch)
HT continues to climb in value following the recent developments around the popular exchange. After yesterday’s price dip below $19,000, bitcoin has failed to produce any significant gains and remains stuck around that level. Most altcoins also sit quietly today. Among the few exceptions is Huobi Token, which has...
Volatility Incoming? Bitcoin Exchange Inflows Skyrocket
Data shows that whales have been depositing coins to exchanges at an increasing rate, signaling the potential for upcoming volatility. The Bitcoin price has been relatively stagnant in the past few days, hovering around $19,000 without much movement. This might all be about to change soon as whales appear to...
Justin Sun Confirms Advisory Role in Huobi, Denies Buying It
The exact amount of the deal has not been disclosed. Just a week after Huobi Global revealed a change in the shareholder structure, Tron founder Justin Sun’s role as a shadow owner of the crypto exchange surfaced. He has, however, refuted claims about a buyout. In fact, Sun’s role has been limited to that of a global advisor.
Coincred’s Giant Leap Makes it an International Exchange
CoinCRED, the Indian crypto exchange, has announced that it has entered the UAE crypto market. The official at CoinCRED stated that they got a remarkable response from the Indian market. They are growing at a good pace in the market and claim to be global. The officials of CoinCRED claim...
Brad Garlinghouse on When He Expects the SEC v. Ripple Verdict
Garlinghouse believes the 22-month-long battle between Ripple and the SEC will close before the end of June next year. At an event for DC Fintech Week on Tuesday, the CEO of Ripple Labs, Brad Garlinghouse, noted that he expects the court to give its verdict on the case in the first half of 2023.
