Luis Suarez Rejects European Move In Favour of MLS

By Matty Orme
 6 days ago

Former Liverpool fan favourite Luis Suarez has rejected moves to European sides in favour of a move to America after the World Cup

Luis Suarez was a firm fan favourite during his time at Liverpool , instantly winning the fans over with a debut goal at Anfield, before going on to score 82 goals with 46 assists in just 133 appearances for the side.

During his final season in a red shirt, the Uruguayan racked up 31 goals and 17 assists in just 33 outings for the side, despite only managing the 2012 league cup during his spell on Merseyside, he is often regarded as one of the best players many fans have ever seen in a red shirt, if not the best of the modern era.

Suarez departed the side in the summer of 2014 for a reported fee of £73.55million for FC Barcelona in what was described as a 'dream' move in his career, breaking the hearts of all Liverpool fans worldwide.

Luis Suarez Liverpool

Suarez with former Liverpool team mate Coutinho

Suarez during time at Atletico Madrid

The frontman went from strength to strength when joining Barcelona, scoring 195 goals with 113 assists in just 283 games for the Catalan giants, winning La Liga four times, four Spanish Cups, two Spanish Super Cups and the Champions League, Uefa Super Cup & Club World Cup once.

The striker then departed Barcelona deemed surplus to requirements for league rivals Athletico Madrid for a reported £8.10million helping the side to a league title in his first season with 21 goals and three assists in 32 games for the side.

Suarez confirmed that he would not be returning to Europe recently, describing his career as 'perfect' and something that he is 'very proud' of.

“I’ve had my career in Europe and I left very proud, I had a lot of options, a lot of them, before coming to Nacional, but it made sense to come back to [Uruguay]. Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Atletico ... what would be a better career in Europe than that? It was perfect.”

Suarez's next destination looks all but set to be in the United States originally reported by AS with the publication stating an American source had confirmed that LA Galaxy had been in constant contact with the frontman, and his agent even holding talks with the side.

David Beckham 's Inter Miami is also reported to be interested in the attacker, who was recently asked about his thoughts on his next move seeing him make the journey to the MLS.

“It’s one of the options that I see as being most likely, but I’m not thinking about that right now. I’m thinking about and enjoying myself at Nacional.”

It appears a move to the MLS is all but confirmed for the Uruguyan footballing icon, one thing for certain is he has had an extremely successful career within European football and has left a legacy in every side he featured for.

#Barcelona#European Cup#European Move#Uruguayan#Liverpool#Pressinphoto Sipa Usa#Catalan#La Liga#The Champions League#Athletico Madrid
