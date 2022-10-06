ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 10 - October 8th/9th/10th

By Neil Andrew
 6 days ago

All the action from Gameweek 10 of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

This weekend sees action from gameweek 10 of the 2022/23 Premier League season and we can bring you the latest fixtures, schedule, results, and table.

Liverpool's match with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium could be a classic with Jurgen Klopp's men looking to make ground up on those at the top of the table.

Second place Manchester City host Southampton at the Etihad on Saturday and they will look to leapfrog the Gunners at the top with a win.

Gameweek 10 of the Premier League kicks off this weekend.

IMAGO / PA Images

Premier League Fixtures - Gameweek 10

Saturday, 8th October 2022

3:00pm    AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City

3:00pm    Chelsea 3-0 Wolves

3:00pm    Manchester City 4-0 Southampton

3:00pm    Newcastle United 5-1 Brentford

5:30pm    Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0 Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday, 9th October 2022

2:00pm    Crystal Palace 2-1 Leeds United

2:00pm    West Ham United 3-1 Fulham

4:30pm    Arsenal v Liverpool

7:00pm    Everton v Manchester United

Monday, 10th October 2022

8:00pm    Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa

All times are BST.

Premier League Table

