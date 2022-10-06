ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Reasons Why Luna Price Is Crashing and Why These 2 Coins Will Explode 100x

The crypto market is holding steady at its current levels, for the most part. Some once-popular tokens are now crashing hard, while major ones like bitcoin and ether struggle to break past their resistance levels. Meanwhile, controversial tokens like Terra and Terra Classic are tanking in the wake of several developments.
ARMY DOLLAR PREMIUM TOKEN (ARMYP) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange

INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 9, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed ARMY DOLLAR PREMIUM TOKEN (ARMYP) on October 9, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the ARMYP/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. Army Dollar is a multi-platform ecosystem consisting...
Best Bitcoin Casino USA With No Deposit Bonus Codes Of 2022

Top online BTC casinos have grown to satisfy many players’ gambling and gaming needs. While some players like to play casino games for real money, many others prefer to play real online casino games with a cryptocurrency. Since Bitcoin casinos allow numerous operators to avoid rigorous laws imposed by traditional internet casinos, they’ve been increasingly popular in recent years.
Terra Founder Do Kwon Is Still Cashing Out, But Not With Bitcoin

BitStarz Player Lands $2,459,124 Record Win! Could you be next big winner?. Terra founder Do Kwon has been under fire from authorities since the network crashed earlier in 2022. Kwon who has now been asked to turn in his passport or have it rendered invalid has said he is not on the run. The founder has also denied all allegations that he has been trying to cash out bitcoin from the LUNA Foundation Guard treasury. While that might be true, more information has emerged that the Terra founder might be indeed cashing out funds, just not with bitcoin.
