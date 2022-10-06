Read full article on original website
ffnews.com
Deutsche Bank Extends Partnership with Kyndryl to Support the Bank’s Ongoing Transformation
Deutsche Bank and Kyndryl, the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced a new agreement under which the bank will extend one of the largest and longest-running vendor contracts in the financial industry. Kyndryl will continue to run Deutsche Bank’s Continental European core banking and mission-critical IT infrastructures...
ffnews.com
Temenos Launches Self-Service Financial Crime Mitigation on Temenos Banking Cloud
Temenos today announced that it is the first to market with a SaaS offering that enables banks to manage financial crime mitigation (FCM) with composable banking services on a secure, continually evolving, self-service platform. Temenos’ FCM-as-a-Service delivers pre-built configurations aligned to global industry regulations. Now with self-provisioning and automatic upgrades...
ffnews.com
iGTB launches Consumerisation of Commercial Banking
Intellect Global Transaction Banking (iGTB), the transaction banking and technology specialist from Intellect Design Arena Limited, announces the launch of Consumerisation of Commercial Banking (COCB) at Sibos 2022. Commercial Banking is on the cusp of fundamental shifts that will dramatically reorder the industry in the coming decade. As banks assess...
ffnews.com
Bank of England and Treasury in Two-pronged Attempt to Calm Markets
Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst, Hargreaves Lansdown:. ‘’With the pound remaining weak and government borrowing costs inching up again towards worrying levels, the UK government and the Bank of England have launched a two pronged attempt to calm markets. Policymakers and politicians are clearly nervous about seeing a repeat of the mini-financial crisis unleashed following the presentation of the Truss administration’s slash and spend plans and fresh moves are being made to try and repair the damage.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Building Differentiation for Banks” – Jussi Lindberg, Banking Circle in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Banking Circle solutions are powering the payments for more than 250 regulated businesses, financial institutions and marketplaces, enabling them to gain access to the markets in which their customers want to trade, via a super-correspondent banking network. Here, Jussi Lindberg, its Chief Commercial Officer, explains the approach. “For payments businesses...
ffnews.com
Traditional and challenger banks not aligning with global sustainability standards despite high representation at board level
A research report published today shows although challenger and traditional banks have increased sustainability representation at board level, they are underperforming in aligning with global environmental standards due to a lack of regulation and enforcement. The research of 150 UK banking executives, commissioned by Mobiquity, a full-service digital transformation enabler,...
ffnews.com
Pelican Digital Payments Hub Supports European Payment Processing Requirements of Santander Consumer Bank Austria
Leading AI-based-solutions provider, Pelican AI, announced that Santander Consumer Bank Austria has extended its partnership with Pelican to use its PaaS (Payments as a Service) solution. The Pelican Digital Payments Hub and integrated Sanctions Screening solutions will be used to process Target2, domestic SEPA payments and cross-border SWIFT payments on the Pelican cloud.
ffnews.com
NatWest and Stepchange Partner to Launch New Independent Debt Advice Service for Struggling SMEs
NatWest, the biggest bank for UK business, has partnered with StepChange, the UK’s largest debt charity, to offer its SME customers an independent debt advice service which will launch later this month. The bank has donated £2million to the charity to fund a dedicated team, which will have access...
ffnews.com
HSBC launches Digital Receivables Finance capability
HSBC has cut the approval process for new Receivables Finance (RF) customers from one to two months to under 48 hours, using a new technology platform. Using the new online application journey, co-created with Trade Ledger, with a few clicks HSBC customers can now transfer data directly through an API from their accounting software package. They also have the option to upload their data through a user-interface.
ffnews.com
Third Financial Pushes to Modernise Advice Sector With 2-way Intelliflo Integration
Third Financial, the investment platform trusted by more than 70 wealth managers and IFAs, has developed a market-leading 2-way integration with intelliflo office (io), as part of Third’s efforts to help advisers simplify and scale their businesses. This development marks the deepest level of integration with io available from...
ffnews.com
Finastra Connects to Contour, Offering an Enhanced Digital Trade Finance Network
Today at Sibos 2022 in Amsterdam, Finastra announced a strategic collaboration to integrate its Fusion Trade Innovation software with Contour, the global digital trade finance network, providing banks and corporates with a streamlined end-to-end back-office workflow. Users may access their data through either platform, providing banks with increased efficiency and faster turnaround times when processing Letter of Credit transactions. Ultimately, it opens the door for increased access to trade finance and stronger returns for banks.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “Taking the Lead” – Alexandre Ricio, Inter Bank and Eduardo Goni, ACI Worldwide in ‘Discover Sibos 2022’
Inter Bank’s e-commerce debut was a bold move, but the bank’s Alexandre Ricio, and Eduardo Goni of payment solutions provider ACI, say it’s time for other legacy institutions to be equally dramatic. Brazil has long been regarded as the theatre in which the future of financial services...
ffnews.com
MarketFinance secures £30m credit facility to expand B2B Pay Later offering for SMEs
MarketFinance, the leading fintech credit and payments company, has secured a £30m credit facility from Viola, the Israeli technology investment group, to expand its B2B Pay Later embedded finance offering for SMEs. Available in Sterling, US Dollars, and Euros, the facility will enable more online businesses to offer flexible payment terms of up to 90 days at checkout to buyers across multiple geographies. The agreement enables MarketFinance to provide credit worth up to £240m per year on rolling 45 – 90 day terms to UK-based businesses.
ffnews.com
Fintech and Bank Collaboration Key to Reversing Disintermediation Trend, Aite-Novarica/BNY Mellon Report Finds
BNY Mellon, in collaboration with Aite-Novarica Group, today released a report finding that financial institutions (FIs) servicing business clients are being disintermediated by fintech payment providers. But it also found that banks are slowing the trend by partnering with larger banks who have already built connections to fintechs. The report...
ffnews.com
PostePay and Mastercard launch a solution to digitize payment requests across Italy
Mastercard, the global payments technology company, and PostePay, part of the Poste Italiane Group, today announce they are working together to launch a “Request to Pay” (RTP) solution in Italy. Request to Pay allows billers to request the payment of goods and services, digitally and in real-time. The...
ffnews.com
Pacific Life and Human API Partner to Further Transform the Life Insurance Buying Experience
Pacific Life has announced a strategic partnership with Human API, a leading electronic health records provider. By incorporating access to electronic health records and attending physician statements through Human API’s platform, applicants can benefit from a more seamless underwriting experience. Pacific Life is focused on innovating the life insurance...
ffnews.com
Worldline and NPCI International to empower mobile payments for Indian tourists in Europe
Worldline, a global leader in payments services, has joined forces with NPCI International Payments Ltd., the international arm of National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) – the driver of digital payments in India – in a move to expand the acceptance of Indian payment means across Europe. As...
ffnews.com
AXA XL Names Primary Casualty Leader for North America Construction Insurance Business
AXA XL Insurance has promoted Michael McKinley to lead Construction Primary Casualty Insurance business in North America. According to Gary Kaplan, President of AXA XL’s Construction insurance business, “Construction firms are as busy as ever and with all the projects expected to hit the pipeline in the next few years, they will likely get even busier. Having the right primary casualty insurance coverage, delivered by experts like Mike, will be vital in protecting their projects, people, and profitability.”
ffnews.com
Open Banking Payments – Holly Coventry – American Express
Holly Coventry, Vice President of International Open Banking Payments at American Express talks to Douglas Mackenzie about her involvement with open banking payments. Holly explains that the payments industry is really exciting at the moment, as she believes it’s going through huge amounts of distribution with change technology acting as a catalyst for the shifts occurring in the industry. She adds that customer expectations have risen significantly in recent years, so it’s important that payment providers & retailers become accustomed to tap & go technology.
ffnews.com
Prudential and Google Cloud Announce Strategic Partnership to Make Healthcare and Financial Security More Accessible Across Asia and Africa
Leading insurance group, Prudential and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership to enhance health and financial inclusion for communities across Asia and Africa. Under this alliance, Prudential will leverage the data analytics capabilities, secure and sustainable infrastructure of Google Cloud, and the broader Google ecosystem, to accelerate its digital transformation and to enhance user engagement of its health and wealth platform, Pulse. For Google Cloud, this partnership presents an opportunity to collaborate with a leading insurance provider to make protection, health and savings solutions simpler and more accessible across Asia and Africa. Pulse is part of Prudential’s multi-channel strategy to make healthcare more accessible and increase financial inclusion. The app provides users with access to services such as health risk assessment and online doctor consultation to help them better manage their health needs, as well as digital wealth tools to make financial decisions simpler1. Pulse is available in 17 markets and 11 languages.
