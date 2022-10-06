Leading insurance group, Prudential and Google Cloud today announced a strategic partnership to enhance health and financial inclusion for communities across Asia and Africa. Under this alliance, Prudential will leverage the data analytics capabilities, secure and sustainable infrastructure of Google Cloud, and the broader Google ecosystem, to accelerate its digital transformation and to enhance user engagement of its health and wealth platform, Pulse. For Google Cloud, this partnership presents an opportunity to collaborate with a leading insurance provider to make protection, health and savings solutions simpler and more accessible across Asia and Africa. Pulse is part of Prudential’s multi-channel strategy to make healthcare more accessible and increase financial inclusion. The app provides users with access to services such as health risk assessment and online doctor consultation to help them better manage their health needs, as well as digital wealth tools to make financial decisions simpler1. Pulse is available in 17 markets and 11 languages.

