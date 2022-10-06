ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Honolulu, HI
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St Augustine
Person
Joe Logan
KITV.com

Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution

Sunscreen bans could save coral reefs but at the cost of human health, some researchers say. In an effort to save coral reefs from disappearing, sunscreen bans are now in effect across several islands. Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Updated: 6 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kalakaua Avenue#The Sea Catholic Church
KITV.com

Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
KAILUA, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Core & main expands to Honolulu

18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment numbers across the state. Updated:...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless

Comments / 0

Community Policy