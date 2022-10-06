Read full article on original website
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gridlock on Oahu roadways is prompting discussion about whether to re-establish an air ambulance program on the island. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death. But officials say as Oahu’s population grows, it’s getting harder to do.
Lack Of Shelter Space Poses A Challenge For Oahu’s Newest Homeless Program
As a city program that helps homeless people approaches its one-year mark, it has faced obstacles including a lack of shelter space and psychiatrists. But the Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program has taken 30 people off the streets and that’s a successful start, its director says. The CORE...
New order protects women who fly to Hawaii for abortions from other states seeking penalties
Gridlock on Oahu roadways prompts discussion of re-establishing an air ambulance program. Transporting a patient to a hospital within the first hour of an emergency can mean the difference between life and death.
She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn’t stopping her
She knew she was different, others did too — but hate spewed isn't stopping her
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world’s largest
Developers say $40M deep water wave pool on Ewa shoreline will be world's largest
3 workers suffer electrical burns after incident on Kamaile Street in Honolulu | UPDATE
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Three workers with Hawaiian Electric (HECO) suffered electrical burn injuries following an incident in the area of Pensacola Street and Kamaile Street, Tuesday morning. According to a HECO spokesperson, the men were working on an underground power line when an “arc flash” occurred, injuring the workers....
Aiona and Green differ on 2 major unfinished projects: Aloha Stadium and Honolulu rail
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has thrown the stadium redevelopment a curve by turning against the idea of having a partnership with private developers of an adjoining entertainment district. But the men out to replace him have other ideas. Supporters of the public-private partnership say it will provide both...
Hawaii sees dramatic increase in fentanyl-related overdoses reported in September
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Law enforcement sources confirm fentanyl is suspected in another death on Oahu. It’s the second in less than a week. Meanwhile, Department of Health data shows fentanyl-related overdoses are happening on every major island in the state. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crews used to be able...
Two men cited for illegal fishing off protected Waikiki coast
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two officers citied two Honolulu men Saturday, after the men were seen illegally fishing in a restricted area off Waikiki coast. Following up on a tip, two officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) began watching the divers in the Waikiki Fisheries Management Area (FMA). Night diving is prohibited in the FMA every day from 6:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m.
State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution
State hopes plastic paves the way to a new roadway solution
Hawaii Island police investigating discovery of ‘badly’ decomposed body in Puna home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating the discovery of a ‘badly’ decomposed body in a Puna home Tuesday afternoon. Detectives suspect foul play may be involved in the male victim’s death. Authorities said they responded the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. at a residence in...
Erosion at popular east Oahu beach marks emotional turning point for some residents
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After decades of erosion, the city is trimming and removing trees at one of the nation’s top ranked beaches. Last week, two trees fell into the waters of Kailua Beach. “It’s fairly unbelievable how much beach we’ve lost and how much damage has been done,” said...
A highlight of Honolulu Pride, Universal Show Queen pageant makes a grand return
A highlight of Honolulu Pride, Universal Show Queen pageant makes a grand return
Assaggio in Kailua goes up in flames, manager says closure is temporary
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) – Assaggio, a popular Italian restaurant in Kailua went up in flames early Monday morning. Honolulu Fire Department responded to a call shortly before 1:30 AM and sent out 22 firefighters. It was fully extinguished in less than two hours. “I’m still in shock. This restaurant...
Business Report: Core & main expands to Honolulu
18 Hawai'i post offices will offer the service. Howard Dicus breaks down the latest visitor arrivals, saying Hawaii saw 799,000 arrivals last month. Business Report: An update on Hawaii's jobless claims. Updated: Sep. 30, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. Howard Dicus breaks down unemployment numbers across the state. Updated:...
Animal surrenders increasing across all Hawaii islands
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The number of animal surrenders across the Hawaiian Islands is increasing. Experts believe this is because many rental and nursing homes do not allow pets due to potential damage to property or people. "I think rental homes should allow careful pet owners. I can understand why they...
City joins state in enforcement of illegal concrete pour at North Shore beachfront property
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The city has now joined the state in threatening severe penalties over an illegal concrete pour on Ke Nui Beach. On a coastline already marred by illegal erosion barriers — the concrete and rebar reinforcement of this house owned by Josh Van Emmerik created a new level of outrage for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi.
Suspect arrested after former Hawaii woman’s body found in Washington river
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Washington state police said a suspect has been arrested in the murder case of a former Hawaii woman. It has been two weeks since authorities found the body of Brandy Ebanez in Washington state’s Columbia River. Police said her boyfriend, Richard Michael Jacobson, is being held...
Search for missing swimmer off Kauai continues
Rescuers are searching for a missing swimmer on Kauai after he became distressed and was last seen on Saturday, Oct. 9.
LIST: 600+ crimes reported to HPD in past week
There have been more than 690 crime incidents reported to Honolulu Police within the past seven days.
