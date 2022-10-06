Read full article on original website
Related
wuzr.com
LHS Rallies to Advance in Volleyball Sectional
Vincennes Lincoln had to rally from a set down to best Princeton 3-1 in the first round of the Vincennes 3-A sectional. Big night for Lincolns Ari Gerkin who pounded 21 kills. Faith Fleetwood had a dozen kills while Macy Taylor added 11. In fact Taylor had a triple double with 14 points and 25 digs. Maddi Collins also scored a triple double with 10 points, 15 digs and 29 assists.
wuzr.com
Volleyball Tournament Starts Tonight
The Indiana High School Girls Volleyball Tournament gets underway tonight. There is only one match. at the Vincennes Lincoln 3-A sectional as the Lady Alices play Princeton. Lincoln enters at 13-17 while. the Tigers are 5-24. Lincoln defeated Princeton 3-0 back on September 8th in Princeton. The match gets underway.
wuzr.com
IHSAA Football Pairings Set for Coming Tournament
The pairings for the upcoming high school football tournament were announced yesterday and the. the draw wasn’t kind for Vincennes Lincoln. The 4-4 Alices will open play in 3A Sectional 30 at undefeated. Gibson Southern. The winner will face the winner of the Owen Valley at Moun Vernon Contest....
wuzr.com
Soccer Regional, Volleyball Sectional Tournaments Set for This Week
The South Knox Boys soccer team will now get ready to face Forest Park in Wednesdays First round of the. Class A Regional. On Saturday, the Spartans won their fourth consecutive Sectional title, downing Washington. Catholic 4-0. The Spartans will take a 18-0-1 record into the Regional. The host Rangers...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wuzr.com
Vincennes, Washington Closures for Columbus Day
All Vincennes City Government Offices will be closed today for Columbus Day. Today’s recycling will be postponed until next Monday. Trash collection for the week will not be affected. Also, all Washington city offices and departments will be closed today to observe Columbus Day. There will be no trash...
wuzr.com
VU, Wabash Valley Progressives to Honor Indigenous People
Columbus Day is today — but the day is also about celebrating indigenous people as well. Vincennes University and the Wabash Valley Progressives will celebrate indigenous people as part of a presentation later today. The two groups will present the PBS film “We Shall Remain Tecumseh’s Vision” at 5:30...
wuzr.com
Mayor: Local Shopping Key to Vincennes Business Success
Local officials are looking forward to what they hope are brisk sales during the final three months of the year. The final quarter is a make or break period for many local retailers, with Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas in this period. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone this is the...
wuzr.com
Wednesday Sessions Today, Tonight for Various Boards
Due to holiday and other meeting commitments, two Vincennes City meetings have been moved to later today and tonight. The Vincennes Board of Works meets first at 5:00 p.m. The Board will consider an agreement to use HELP Grant funding, along with approving the Wagcar subdivision in Vincennes. Mayor Joe Yochum is also expected to swear in two new police officers as well.
RELATED PEOPLE
wuzr.com
16 Year-Old Eastern Greene Student Dies in Greene County Crash
A Junior on the Eastern Greene Football team died early Sunday morning in a one-vehicle crash on South State Road 45, just south of I-69. 16-year-old Jedd Cummings died when his vehicle crashed after running off the highway. The Eastern Greene School Corporation says Eastern Greene counselors, staff and volunteers...
wuzr.com
City of Vincennes Mobile App Ready for Download
The Vincennes City smart phone app is ready for download for all I-Phone and Android based devices. The app is an easy way to keep up with happenings in Vincennes City government. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum reminds everyone the current menu of City items on the app will expand in...
wuzr.com
State Road 54 in Linton to Close Today for Box Culvert Work
State Road 54 in Linton will close today, weather permitting, for a box culvert replacement. The highway will be affected near Parkview Motors. The project will take around a week to finish, again depending on weather. Possible inclement weather today could delay the project. The official detour uses State Road...
wuzr.com
Knox County CCMG Projects Start Friday
Knox County Highway crews will start their Community Crossings Matching Grant road work later this week. The work will involve resurfacing of various stretches of the roadways. The first work is set for this Friday, and Monday of next week, on Anson Road. The Anson Road work will be from Old U.S. 50, across Highway 50, to Robinson Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wuzr.com
SR 58 Closure Set for Day on Wednesday
INDOT says State Road 58 between Freelandville and Westphalia in Knox County is scheduled to be closed this Wednesday for a pipe replacement project. The closure will occur between County Road 900 West and Harting Road. Work is expected to take a day to complete, depending on the weather. The...
wuzr.com
Coats for Kids Giveaway Starts Monday of Next Week
Monday of next week is the date for coats to go out as part of the Coats for Kids donation process. The community donated new and gently used coats at the Brevoort House a week ago, with distribution happening next week. The distribution is headed up by the Knox County...
wuzr.com
Tentative Budget in Place for Knox County for 2023
The Knox County Council has approved its tentative budget for 2023 at last night’s session. The document was hammered out in four days of budget related hearings about a month ago. Councilman Rich Chattin says both Council and County department heads did their jobs in helping craft a workable budget for next year.
wuzr.com
Authorities Still Investigating Accident at Hollywood Nails in Vincennes
(Injury accident)(Tuesday 10/11/22 … tlz 12n) Vincennes City authorities are still investigating an accident in the 2700 block of North Sixth Street. Reports claim a vehicle drove through the front window of Hollywood Nails in a shopping center just off the roadway. No other details have been released at this time.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wuzr.com
Warmer Weather to Help Harvest Activities
Harvest activities continue across the area, with farmers working hard to get their crops in the bins for the year. Purdue Extension Knox County educator Valerie Clingerman reminds everyone it may take a while to figure how good a harvest this is. Even with a bit of frost over the weekend, Clingerman says warmer, drier weather is helping some produce crops.
wuzr.com
Two Arrested on Washington Drug Charges
Washington Police made two drug arrests Saturday stemming from a traffic stop on East National Highway. 35-year-old Justin Wirey physically resisted officers during the stop and was found to be in possession of approximately 11-1/2 grams of suspected Crystal Methamphetamine. Officers reported finding syringes during a search of the vehicle as well.
Comments / 0