Grand Rapids, MI

WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 101122

Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the 50s.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, Florida brought to Kzoo

Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan. (Oct. 11, 2022)
FLORIDA STATE
WOOD

Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
The Flint Journal

Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall

We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

MHSAA soccer: OK White championship

MHSAA soccer: OK White championship
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
MICHIGAN STATE
1470 WFNT

What is the Longest River in Michigan?

The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health

Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WZZM 13

Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
MARQUETTE, MI
WOOD

A retirement community with a small town feel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care, but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and areas north of here! Rachael got the chance to visit the The Brook of Cedar Springs to see what they’re all about!
CEDAR SPRINGS, MI
1470 WFNT

The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan

The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Unique amenities in Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know Grand Rapids has 75+ parks located throughout the city? With over 2,000 acres of parkland for locals to explore, Grand Rapids Park and Recreation has made it its mission to find unique ways to improve, repair and enrich these cherished spaces in the community.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Make Ebels General Store your fall destination

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
REED CITY, MI
WOOD

Photos: 2022 Grilled Cheese Fest at Fuller Park

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What better way to celebrate 10 years of cheesy goodness than by hosting an event where cheese lovers can unite! On Sunday, Oct. 9, The Cheese Lady and Grand River Realty teamed up to host the ultimate Grilled Cheese Festival in Grand Rapids!. The event,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

