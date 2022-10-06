Read full article on original website
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 101122
Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the 50s. Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the 50s. Meijer selling adaptive, accessible Halloween costumes. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 101222. Storm Team...
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
WOOD
After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, Florida brought to Kzoo
Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan. (Oct. 11, 2022) After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, …. Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are looking for new forever homes here in West Michigan. (Oct. 11, 2022)
WOOD
Vredevoogd giving away 3 new furnaces this winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The cold winter months are right around the corner and perhaps you partnering with Williams Distributing and eightWest for a special Grateful Giveaway. With the holiday season and cold weather approaching fast, Vredevoogd is giving away 3 free furnace replacements to a family member, friend, or person who has gone above and beyond in their community! To nominate someone, click here.
Michigan’s weekend weather: Hard freeze coming, afternoons look like classic fall
We start our weekend with the coldest part of a cold surge. The cold surge lets up through the weekend and evolves into a cool, classic fall weekend. Earlier this week I wrote about how rainfall frequency starts to increase in October. October averages 11 days with measurable precipitation. This weekend will avoid those periods of precipitation. The cold front moves through today and tonight, and leaves us with dry air moving in for the weekend.
WOOD
MHSAA soccer: OK White championship
Meijer selling adaptive, accessible Halloween costumes. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. MHSAA soccer: OK White championship Grand Rapids …. (Oct. 11, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 101122. Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows...
New Report Names This Popular Up North City Coolest Small Town in Michigan
I'll be the first to admit there’s nothing quite like the energy of the big city. The hustle, the sounds, and the action that happens 24/7, but the hectic life may not be everyone's cup of tea. That's when the charm of a small-town atmosphere is exactly what you need to take a step back and just enjoy the simple pace of life.
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Just Had Its First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It’s only early October, but Michigan has already seen its first snowfall of the season. Thankfully, it’s not where I’m located, because I’m not even close to being ready to deal with the snow, cold and ice that is always a part of Michigan winters. Of course, there’s no fooling Mother Nature, and winter is inevitably on the way. Enjoy the final 60s and 70s temperatures in Michigan while they last.
What is the Longest River in Michigan?
The longest river in Michigan is the Grand River. It's the mother of all rivers in Michigan as it runs 252 miles from its source to the mouth. The Grand River flows north from Jackson and hooks west toward Grand Rapids and into its eventual destination, Lake Michigan. The Grand...
When Will KY, IN and IL See the First Snowfall of Winter 2022?
Let it snow! I can't wait for the first flakes to fall I'm someone who actually loves snow. The more, the better. I'm so ready. We've been hearing that the Tristate is predicted to be colder and get more snow than we have seen in a long time. That makes me super happy. I know, I know, not everybody agrees with me.
WOOD
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health
Spectrum, Beaumont announces new name: Corewell Health. MHSAA soccer: OK White championship Grand Rapids …. Cloudy, breezy and mild tonight with rounds of showers and isolated thunderstorms. Lows will remain in the 50s. After hurricanes, rescued dogs from Puerto Rico, …. Twenty-four rescued dogs from Puerto Rico and Florida are...
WZZM 13
Is winter knocking on West Michigan's door?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Say it ain't snow! Gaylord spotted their first flakes of the season before 8 a.m. this morning. Marquette also saw occasional snowfall, capturing this wintry scene. Last year, Grand Rapids saw its first trace of snow on Nov. 2 and over an inch of snow...
First snowflakes coming to Northern Michigan, see when your town normally sees the white stuff
Our first blast of cold air is coming. It will be cold enough for the Upper Peninsula to have snow. While the first flakes are not imminent for Lower Michigan, here’s a look at when we normally get our first snow. The strongest cold front of the fall season...
WOOD
A retirement community with a small town feel
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There’s a lot to consider when deciding on a retirement home – you want quality care, but also a vibrant place where friendships will be found and life will be truly enjoyed. The Brook Retirement Communities offers those things and they’re located in 13 communities in West Michigan and areas north of here! Rachael got the chance to visit the The Brook of Cedar Springs to see what they’re all about!
HometownLife.com
Michigan hunter survives after Alaskan moose hunt adventure ends with plane crash
Casey West left Michigan and headed into the Alaskan wild for an unforgettable adventure. He feels lucky to have gotten out alive after it ended in a plane crash. “It was an experience,” West, a 36-year-old Brandon Township resident, said. “Hopefully I never have this exact experience again, but it was an adventure.”
The Mitten’s Largest Indoor Water Park Is in Northern Michigan
The state's largest indoor water park is perfect for any season of the year. Sometimes you just need to get away and go for a dip. Unfortunately in Michigan, the beaches are only an option for a few months out of the year. So what do you do? You book a day or two at the water park and the largest one in the state is in northern Michigan.
WOOD
Unique amenities in Grand Rapids Parks and Recreation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Did you know Grand Rapids has 75+ parks located throughout the city? With over 2,000 acres of parkland for locals to explore, Grand Rapids Park and Recreation has made it its mission to find unique ways to improve, repair and enrich these cherished spaces in the community.
Paddler dies while canoe racing in northern Michigan
The Frankfort Fire Department (FFD) says its fire and rescue team responded to reports of a kayaker in Lake Michigan at 2:10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 near Point Betsie.
WOOD
Make Ebels General Store your fall destination
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) The most popular and spectacular art show this time of year is the changing leaves outside our doors and windows. Trees are turning vibrant shades of gold and orange, deep red and we know color tours are all the rage in Michigan, especially during the month of October. Many people head north to enjoy the splendor, so if you’re in the mood to take in the fall season, we’ve got a destination for you, Ebels Clothing Department in Reed City. You can enjoy the colors as you head north, then shop all the fall trends and enjoy fall inspired treats in their coffee shop!
WOOD
Photos: 2022 Grilled Cheese Fest at Fuller Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- What better way to celebrate 10 years of cheesy goodness than by hosting an event where cheese lovers can unite! On Sunday, Oct. 9, The Cheese Lady and Grand River Realty teamed up to host the ultimate Grilled Cheese Festival in Grand Rapids!. The event,...
