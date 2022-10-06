ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CMG Hosting Domestic Violence Forums

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Cox Media Group stations in Orlando and Jacksonville, Florida will host ‘Healing After Domestic Violence’ forums at each radio station’s performance studio. The event is designed to educate the public about domestic abuse and provide support for the victims. “This...
SXM Opening Miami Broadcast Center

SiriusXM will open a state-of-the-art broadcast center in Miami, Florida. The venue will feature a 50-seat performance space and several artist-first radio and recording studios, in addition to office space. “We are excited to open our new SiriusXM Miami broadcast complex in 2023 and deepen our ties in such a...
