cbs19news
Augusta Free Press
wcyb.com
Carter County man charged with statutory rape, police say
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Carter County man, who is a previously convicted sex offender has been charged with statutory rape, according to police. According to authorities, deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apartment in the Milligan community at around 10:30 a.m. Sunday after officers with the Tennessee Department of Probation and Parole requested assistance. Probation and parole officers spoke with a lieutenant of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office. They explained they were there conducting a home check on Marquise Cole, due to him being a convicted sex offender, when they located a 15-year-old juvenile hiding inside his bedroom closet.
wcyb.com
Suspect arrested after woman found shot in Greene County, police say
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The suspect in a shooting that left a woman injured has been arrested, the Greene County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday. John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop was taken into custody. --- The Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a woman was...
supertalk929.com
Johnson County authorities searching for stabbing suspect
JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the arrest of 48-year-old Angela Tenorio for aggravated assault as domestic violence following a stabbing on Tuesday. Police say they arrived at the 180 block of Jimbo Lane in Johnson County at 6:46 a.m., and a man told officers […]
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
supertalk929.com
Johnson City Man Arrested For Allegedly Choking, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend
A Johnson City man is jailed after he allegedly choked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend while she was holding her two month old child. Jordan L. Pierce, according to Johnson City Police, entered the victim’s home without permission and choked her around the neck with his hands, then struck her head against a door. The victim attempted to call 911 and Pierce then knocked the phone from her hand. Pierce was later located in the basement of his home. Jordan L. Pierce is held in lieu of a 70 thousand dollar bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
The Tomahawk
Authorities searching for Mountain City woman charged in stabbing
Johnson County deputies are searching for a woman that has been charged after a Tuesday morning stabbing. In. release on October 11, 2022, authorities say that at approximately 6:46 am, officers with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 186 Jimbo Lane to a domestic dispute. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a man that reported he had an argument with a female who became irate and stabbed him with a pocket knife in his left arm.
Woman sentenced for trafficking meth from California to Southwest Virginia
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A woman accused of trafficking illegal drugs from California to Southwest Virginia has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison. A judge sentenced Sally Mae Carr, 42, on Tuesday to 87 months in federal prison, according to a release from the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western […]
wcyb.com
993thex.com
Report: Man arrested after making $437 in fraudulent purchases
A Johnson City man was arrested on Saturday after he reportedly took a debit card from Kroger and spent nearly $500 in fraudulent purchases. According to a report from Johnson City Police, Charles Wyatt, 26, took the card from the Sunset Drive Kroger. The next day, Wyatt reportedly went to...
Teens charged in pastor’s murder could be transferred to adult court in Nov.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two 15-year-old boys charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams will learn later this month whether they will be tried as adults Monday morning, the teenagers faced a hearing in Juvenile Court. The hearing was reset for Oct. 24, at which time the judge said it will be decided whether […]
supertalk929.com
Abingdon man arrested after police find thousands of suspected fentanyl pills
An Abingdon man is behind bars for assaulting a federal officer while police were executing search warrants on him following a three-month-long investigation. According to a report from the Washington County, VA Sheriff’s Office, Donald Allen Edwards was arrested on Wednesday and is pending drug trafficking charges after the search led federal officers to find copious amounts of illicit substances.
Johnson City Press
DA alleges rape victim suffered mistreatment at Johnson City Medical Center
First Judicial District Attorney General Steve Finney said in a letter to Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine on Tuesday that the hospital system’s treatment of a rape victim last month was “unacceptable,” writing “our victims and your patients deserve better than this.”. Finney detailed...
Truck crashes into Little Caesars & injures worker, Erwin police chief says
First responders transported a Little Caesars employee to the hospital Tuesday after a truck hit the store and injured the worker, Erwin police say.
supertalk929.com
NEW: District Attorney calls out Ballad Health CEO, JCMC staff for “unacceptable” treatment of rape victim
First Judicial District Attorney General Steven Finney has called out personnel at Ballad Health and the health system’s CEO Alan Levine to protest the treatment of a rape victim last month at Johnson City Medical Center. The victim was carjacked at an ATM and then sexually assaulted at an...
wcyb.com
Kingsport police investigating Monday night shooting call
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is investigating a report of shots fired in the Cherokee Village area. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, investigators were called to the 300 block of Cherokee Village Drive around 7 p.m. Monday in reference to a possible shooting. Since the incident remained under […]
DOJ: Bristol man sentenced to 22 years in prison on meth charges
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Bristol, Tennessee man has been sentenced to decades in prison after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. According to the release from the Department of Justice, on October 5, Michael Shane Moore, 40, of Bristol, Tennessee was sentenced to 264 months, or 22 years, in prison […]
