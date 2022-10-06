ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Biden hit on economy as more say finances poor: AP-NORC poll

WASHINGTON — (AP) — More U.S. adults are now feeling financially vulnerable amid high inflation — a political risk for President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats one month before the midterm elections. Some 46% of people now call their personal financial situation poor, up from 37%...
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Tuesday, October 11th

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ashley Garner had given up on ever seeing her wedding ring again. She lost it outside her Fort Myers home just days before Hurricane Ian crashed into the coast of southwest Florida last Wednesday. Despite enlisting her husband and three young children to help search around their yard and garage for two days, there was no sign of the ring.
KHQ Right Now

Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility

The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected a deal with employers Monday, renewing the possibility of a strike that could cripple the economy. B oth sides will return to the bargaining table before that happens. Large rail union rejects deal, renewing strike possibility. The U.S.'s third largest railroad union rejected...
KHQ Right Now

Most U.S. Voters Want Products Free of Harmful Chemicals: Poll

TUESDAY, Oct. 11, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Do the majority of Americans want government to make sure the products they buy are free of harmful chemicals?. Yes, a new survey shows, and they are even willing to pay more to get that assurance of safety. “At a time when most...
KHQ Right Now

Fears of Robots Taking Jobs Are Common, But May Be Unrealistic

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 12, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- As some workplaces have added robots to the crew, workers in the United States and parts of Asia are feeling uneasy. Concerns about robots also happen even in industries where they’re not used yet, according to new research. “Some economists theorize that...
