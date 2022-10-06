Read full article on original website
They usually head down this time of year, but your eyes are deceiving you: gas prices have been suddenly rising again in Minnesota. Usually, about the time the leaves start to fall here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, you can count on the cost of filling up your vehicles to have fallen, as well. Those lower prices are often the result of refineries starting to produce more home heating oil and the less expensive winter blend of gasoline, along with reduced consumer demand (because we typically don't take as many road trips in the fall as in the summer), all of which result in cheaper gas prices.
Here's the bad news first: Gas prices are on the rise in most of the US and could soon hit a national average of $4 a gallon for the first time in two months.
Gas prices across the U.S. have been flat in recent weeks - except for California.
Valero Energy Corp. has released a statement responding Gov. Gavin Newsom’s accusations that oil companies are “fleecing” California drivers with disproportionately rising gas prices that cannot be explained. The average gas price in California was $6.30 per gallon as of Oct. 10, while the national average was $3.19. Experts have blamed the discrepancy on oil […]
Income growth in the U.S. was largely flat in 2021, but a handful of states made significant gains, according to the latest Census Bureau data. Overall, median household income nudged up only slightly since 2019, from $69,639 to $69,717, as measured in 2021 inflation-adjusted dollars. Data from 2020 was omitted from the report, partly because of disrupted data collection during the pandemic.
Young parents Jesus and Krista Montiel joined 'Fox & Friends First' Monday to share ways they are cutting household costs to provide for their daughter as prices climb.
Renters are facing higher costs as lease prices reached record highs in August. The national median asking rent climbed 11% year-over-year, though some areas saw increases more than double that. For instance, asking rents in Cincinnati, Ohio, rose 26% in August year-over-year, according to data from real estate brokerage Redfin....
(The Center Square) – Gas prices in Nevada have continued to rise as the national average increased more than 20 cents in the past month, according to AAA data. Nevada’s average currently sits at $5.40. The state’s average is the fourth-highest in the nation, behind only California, Alaska,...
Drilled but uncompleted wells in the U.S. have seen a record low of 4,283 since counting started in October 2013. — Drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs) in all U.S. DPR regions totaled an estimated 4,283 wells in August 2022, the least in any month since estimating started in October 2013.
Barges full of shipped materials are getting stuck in the mud as drought lowers the Mississippi River water levels. Americans are feeling the effects of inflation in their wallets, and several recent developments are contributing to a worsening economy, such as a rise in gas prices following the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC) decision to drastically cut oil production. The Federal Reserve raised interest rates again recently, and one finance expert told Newsweek the Mississippi River drought could lead to worsening inflation on "the food side of things."
High and rising power prices will become a bigger part of Australia’s inflation problem over time, Treasurer Jim Chalmers has warned, as he foreshadowed more government action to combat high gas prices. Ahead of leaving for the United States on Tuesday night, Chalmers also said he would use the information from briefings he receives there to make any needed changes to the October 25 budget – now in the final stages of preparation. And he continued to prepare the public for large, but selective, spending cuts in the budget. Chalmers painted a dark picture of probable recession in key...
