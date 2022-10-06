Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. home heating bills expected to surge this winter -EIA
Oct 12 (Reuters) - U.S. consumers can expect to pay up to 28% more to heat their homes this winter than last year due to surging fuel costs and slightly colder weather, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) projected in its winter fuels outlook on Wednesday.
World’s 1st space tourist signs up for another flight, this time around the moon
For Dennis Tito, 82, it’s a chance to relive the joy of his trip to the International Space Station, now that he's retired with time on his hands.
Comments / 0