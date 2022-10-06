ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

On3.com

3-2-1: Kansas State will hit the recruiting trail

1. GOOD HEALTH: Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman announced on Tuesday at his weekly press conference that none of the injuries suffered during the game at Iowa State are considered long-term and most will resume practice next week. That means that K-State will have guys like Deuce Vaughn, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Nate Matlack and Daniel Green when they face TCU at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
MANHATTAN, KS
On3.com

Notre Dame vs. Stanford key storylines

The question was destined to come up given the way Irish junior quarterback Drew Pyne played against North Carolina and BYU. Now 3-0 as a starter, and confidently operating a balanced offense that piled up 551 passing yards, 521 rushing yards and 59 first downs the last two games, should Pyne have been the opening-day starter instead of sophomore Tyler Buchner?
NOTRE DAME, IN
On3.com

On3 Consensus Riser: Oklahoma 4-star EDGE commit Colton Vasek

After rankings updates across the industry, Austin (Texas) Westlake EDGE and Oklahoma commit Colton Vasek moved from No. 160 to No. 133 in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. His 27-spot jump was among the biggest moves in the entire country among senior prospects after a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
On3.com

Eli Cox, Octavious Oxendine make Comeback Player of the Year Watch List

Two Kentucky Wildcats are being recognized for how they bounced back from adversity. Junior center Eli Cox and junior defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine are on the watch list for the 2022 Comeback Player of the Year Award, given annually by the College Sports Communicators in association with The Associated Press (AP) and the Fiesta Bowl Organization. The award recognizes college football players from all divisions for overcoming injury, illness, or other circumstances.
LEXINGTON, KY
